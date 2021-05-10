Service Agent at Liberty Group Limited

At Liberty, we employ more than 6 000 people across 7 businesses in 18 African countries. Every day, our employees grow their knowledge by working with diverse groups of people who specialise in a wide range of skills across insurance, asset management, investment and health products. We continually seek to engage, develop, recognise and reward the people who make our business great.

Purpose

To provide specialist advice and support relating to client services, through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed SOPs.

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment

Minimum Qualifications

Higher Diplomas [NQF Level 06] in Generic Management

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

Plan, organise and complete own tasks in a manner that meets performance objectives.

Utilise a variety of software packages to produce correspondence and documents and maintain associated records, spreadsheets and databases.

Proactively identify problems and apply known solutions in line with procedural guidelines and escalate unresolved issues.

Develop a database of qualified leads through referrals, telephone canvassing, direct mail, email and networking.

Assist clients to choose the best product(s) available to their needs and explain the various solutions the company offers to their business issues.

Demonstrate a complete understanding of pricing and proposal models to enhance customer growth, retention, satisfaction.

Report on transactional activities within set guidelines to provide timely information for decision making in area of accountability.

Accountable for the execution of specialised work including the improvement of quality, standards and outputs within defined work routines and operating procedures.

Proactively solves problems, determines root-cause and applies solutions in line with guidelines and providing the necessary information to solve problems related to area of specialisation.

Plan for own task execution and advises on improvements related to area of specialisation.

Customer

Ensure own understanding and adherence to customer service delivery and Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles to provide specialist support and guidance.

Finance

Adhere to specified standards, policies and procedures to prevent potential losses/wastage related to the area of specialisation.

Learning and Growth

Contribute positively to own area-specific knowledge improvement associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

Comply to set governance and compliance procedures and processes related to an area of work and continuously identify, rectify and escalate risks where necessary.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Pricing and Trade Practices (Intermediate)

Query resolution (Intermediate)

Sales life cycle management (Intermediate)

Research and Information Gathering (Basic)

Reporting and Interpretation (Basic)

Functional Policies and Procedures (Intermediate)

Product and/or Service Knowledge (Intermediate)

Modelling (Intermediate)

Customer Advice (Technical) (Basic)

Behavioural Competencies

Persuading and Influencing (Basic)

Professional/Technical learning (Basic)

Interpersonal Effectiveness (Basic)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Basic)

Teamwork and Cooperation (Basic)

Customer service orientation (Intermediate)

Communicating with Impact (Basic)

Relationship Management and Networking (Basic)

Customer Orientation (Basic)

We put our knowledge and insight acquired over the past 60 years, to serving a pan-African market of the future. Liberty has received its eighth certification as a Top Employer from the Top Employers Institute. See details here link

