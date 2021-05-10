Snr Administrator: Operations

We have a Senior Administrator: Operations vacancy at one of our clients in a property management industry in Pretoria. R24k – R28k p.m.

Job Purpose:

The purpose of the role is to oversee the daily management of the prepaid metering requirements through customer queries, vending platform operations as well as metering hardware management and revenue protection.

Qualifications & Experience:

Matric qualification required. Administration course or related qualification preferred. Microsoft Programs: 2- 3 years administrative experience required. Basic understanding of meter reticulation required Basic knowledge of how metering works preferred Understanding of how Council tariffs work preferred

JOB SPECIFICATION:

The main tasks and responsibilities associated with the position are listed below. This is not an exhaustive list of tasks and responsibilities and any other tasks and/or responsibilities that could be reasonably expected for the position may be required.

Key Performance Areas:

Provide assistance and administrative support to the department

Ordering of prepaid meters

Customer queries

Preparing accommodation type reports

Expenditure reports

Manage Technicians

Arrange Site Inspection Roster

Follow-up with site inspector on investigations

Logging of cases on MDA

Generate Tokens on Prepaid platform for (Free Issues, Replacement Tokens and Repair Tokens)

New meter registration

Set tariff indexes

Update tariff on system

Attend to prepaid meter queries

Stock Inventory and Stock Take

Compile VMSLK COS Report

Prepaid Summary report

Prepaid Platform monthly maintenance

Arrange stock for technicians daily

Update meter numbers on MDA

Move replaced / faulty meters into Replaced Meter Storeroom

Consumption queries and reconciliations

Job Card allocation and review

Provide reports on installations, cost, progress and feedback of meters.

Compile Meter recharge per quantity Report

Emergency after hours assistance

Manage the after-hour phone

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our client may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

