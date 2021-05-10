Snr Administrator: Operations

We have a Senior Administrator: Operations vacancy at one of our clients in a property management industry in Pretoria. R24k – R28k p.m.
Job Purpose:
- The purpose of the role is to oversee the daily management of the prepaid metering requirements through customer queries, vending platform operations as well as metering hardware management and revenue protection.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Matric qualification required.
- Administration course or related qualification preferred.
- Microsoft Programs:
- 2- 3 years administrative experience required.
- Basic understanding of meter reticulation required
- Basic knowledge of how metering works preferred
- Understanding of how Council tariffs work preferred
JOB SPECIFICATION:
- The main tasks and responsibilities associated with the position are listed below. This is not an exhaustive list of tasks and responsibilities and any other tasks and/or responsibilities that could be reasonably expected for the position may be required.
Key Performance Areas:
Provide assistance and administrative support to the department
- Ordering of prepaid meters
- Customer queries
- Preparing accommodation type reports
- Expenditure reports
- Manage Technicians
- Arrange Site Inspection Roster
- Follow-up with site inspector on investigations
- Logging of cases on MDA
- Generate Tokens on Prepaid platform for (Free Issues, Replacement Tokens and Repair Tokens)
- New meter registration
- Set tariff indexes
- Update tariff on system
- Attend to prepaid meter queries
- Stock Inventory and Stock Take
- Compile VMSLK COS Report
- Prepaid Summary report
- Prepaid Platform monthly maintenance
- Arrange stock for technicians daily
- Update meter numbers on MDA
- Move replaced / faulty meters into Replaced Meter Storeroom
- Consumption queries and reconciliations
- Job Card allocation and review
- Provide reports on installations, cost, progress and feedback of meters.
- Compile Meter recharge per quantity Report
- Emergency after hours assistance
- Manage the after-hour phone
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.
- Our client may expire jobs at their own discretion.
- AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
- If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund