An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Software Developer – Self Service Webpages in the end device Business to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office rotational

Min years experience: 5 years in an enterprise environment

Technical and Functional Skills:

In leading a project or a team in provider steering and working together with other companies

working with the agile methodology working in a ITIL conformity environment / using the ITIL standardized process including incident, problem and change

Working in tools like JIRA, Confluence and Bitbucket (based on GIT).

Advanced knowledge:

Development off web applications in .NET / C# and other programming languages using the MVC design platform

Creation of new system interfaces based on different technologies, e.g SOAP or REST.

Working with GIT Source Control system

Working with SQL and databases in general

Hosting a webpage using Windows Server 2012R2 and IIS

Managing devices with SCCM using the add-on “Enterprise Manager for SCCM” (optional)

Basic knowledge:

Working in big company environments with more than 100 000 Windows devices

Windows client operating systems configuration

Having daily up to date knowledge about the ongoing things in the software distribution landscape

Ability to submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

Resposibilities:

Take full ownership of the master solution, act as the SME (subject matter expert) within other initiatives and projects.

Closely work together with our offshore DevOps Provider to deliver a stable and secure solution.

Interact with various infrastructure teams for example Active Directory, Multifactor Authentication, Network, Client, Server and Hardware

Working closely together with other solution owners, with which the self-developed webpage tool has system interfaces

Technology observation of innovations on the relevant platforms

Have a close alignment with our business partners to understand their needs and to fulfil their requirements.

Creating plans and strategy for the selfdeveloped software store web app

work closely together with the vendor of the SCCM Addon tools “Enterprise Manager for SCCM”

