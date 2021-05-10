An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a
Software Developer – Self Service Webpages in the end device Business to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office rotational
Min years experience: 5 years in an enterprise environment
Technical and Functional Skills:
- In leading a project or a team in provider steering and working together with other companies
-
working with the agile methodology working in a ITIL conformity environment / using the ITIL standardized process including incident, problem and change
-
Working in tools like JIRA, Confluence and Bitbucket (based on GIT).
Advanced knowledge:
- Development off web applications in .NET / C# and other programming languages using the MVC design platform
- Creation of new system interfaces based on different technologies, e.g SOAP or REST.
- Working with GIT Source Control system
- Working with SQL and databases in general
- Hosting a webpage using Windows Server 2012R2 and IIS
- Managing devices with SCCM using the add-on “Enterprise Manager for SCCM” (optional)
Basic knowledge:
- Working in big company environments with more than 100 000 Windows devices
- Windows client operating systems configuration
- Having daily up to date knowledge about the ongoing things in the software distribution landscape
- Ability to submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.
Resposibilities:
- Take full ownership of the master solution, act as the SME (subject matter expert) within other initiatives and projects.
- Closely work together with our offshore DevOps Provider to deliver a stable and secure solution.
- Interact with various infrastructure teams for example Active Directory, Multifactor Authentication, Network, Client, Server and Hardware
- Working closely together with other solution owners, with which the self-developed webpage tool has system interfaces
- Technology observation of innovations on the relevant platforms
- Have a close alignment with our business partners to understand their needs and to fulfil their requirements.
- Creating plans and strategy for the selfdeveloped software store web app
- work closely together with the vendor of the SCCM Addon tools “Enterprise Manager for SCCM”
Apply online today for a full spec.
Desired Skills:
- Software developer
- agile
- jira
- ITIL
- Confluecne
- Bitbucket
- GIT
- .NET
- SOAP
- SQL
- SCCM
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma