Software Developer

May 10, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Software Developer – Self Service Webpages in the end device Business to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office rotational

Min years experience: 5 years in an enterprise environment

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • In leading a project or a team in provider steering and working together with other companies

  • working with the agile methodology working in a ITIL conformity environment / using the ITIL standardized process including incident, problem and change

  • Working in tools like JIRA, Confluence and Bitbucket (based on GIT).

Advanced knowledge:

  • Development off web applications in .NET / C# and other programming languages using the MVC design platform
  • Creation of new system interfaces based on different technologies, e.g SOAP or REST.
  • Working with GIT Source Control system
  • Working with SQL and databases in general
  • Hosting a webpage using Windows Server 2012R2 and IIS
  • Managing devices with SCCM using the add-on “Enterprise Manager for SCCM” (optional)

Basic knowledge:

  • Working in big company environments with more than 100 000 Windows devices
  • Windows client operating systems configuration
  • Having daily up to date knowledge about the ongoing things in the software distribution landscape
  • Ability to submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

Resposibilities:

  • Take full ownership of the master solution, act as the SME (subject matter expert) within other initiatives and projects.
  • Closely work together with our offshore DevOps Provider to deliver a stable and secure solution.
  • Interact with various infrastructure teams for example Active Directory, Multifactor Authentication, Network, Client, Server and Hardware
  • Working closely together with other solution owners, with which the self-developed webpage tool has system interfaces
  • Technology observation of innovations on the relevant platforms
  • Have a close alignment with our business partners to understand their needs and to fulfil their requirements.
  • Creating plans and strategy for the selfdeveloped software store web app
  • work closely together with the vendor of the SCCM Addon tools “Enterprise Manager for SCCM”

Desired Skills:

  • Software developer
  • agile
  • jira
  • ITIL
  • Confluecne
  • Bitbucket
  • GIT
  • .NET
  • SOAP
  • SQL
  • SCCM
  • DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

