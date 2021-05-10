Software Developer (Java) (CH662) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for a Software Developer with strong Java programming skills, to join their team based in the centre of historic Stellenbosch. The ideal candidate should have more than 3 years of software development experience.
Qualification:
- Formal Tertiary Qualification (e.g., Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering)
Technical Skills
Required
- 3 to 5 years relevant development experience.
- Java, both Standard and Enterprise Editions
- Spring Boot
- SQL (MS SQL Server)
- Development workflow: Eclipse/Netbeans IDEs, Maven, GIT.
- Working in a continuous integration and testing environment
- SOAP and REST protocols
Advantageous
- Exposure to financial transaction processing systems
- Exposure to multi-threaded, high volume real-time systems
- Postilion development skills (source/sink node development)
- Exposure and participation in Agile methods like Scrum/Kanban
- Experience in front-end development using the Angular framework
Soft skills
- Good communication skills, both verbal and non-verbal
- Self-driven to achieve goals, both immediate or more long term
- Prepared to grow into a team leader roll
Responsibilities
The role of Developer is divided into the following areas of responsibility:
Technical integration of new clients into the clients systems.
- Design
- Coding
- Code reviews
- Write Unit tests
Development testing
- Perform internal system testing
- Perform dev testing with external entities
- Build simulators
- Perform load testing
Fixes & maintenance on current system
- Identify and solve existing problems
Enhancements of current functionality
- System optimisation
- Improve robustness of system
New functionality design & development
- Design
- Coding
- Code reviews
- Unit testing
Query resolution
- 3rd line support
- Information gathering, interpretation and communication of resolution.
System Security & Audits
- Regularly evaluate system security
- Recommend or implement enhancements
Improve development techniques and processes
- Investigate and propose new development processes and tools
- Maintain automated build and test process
- Define and maintain automated deployment process
General:
