Software Developer (Java) (CH662) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for a Software Developer with strong Java programming skills, to join their team based in the centre of historic Stellenbosch. The ideal candidate should have more than 3 years of software development experience.

Qualification:

Formal Tertiary Qualification (e.g., Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering)

Technical Skills

Required

3 to 5 years relevant development experience.

Java, both Standard and Enterprise Editions

Spring Boot

SQL (MS SQL Server)

Development workflow: Eclipse/Netbeans IDEs, Maven, GIT.

Working in a continuous integration and testing environment

SOAP and REST protocols

Advantageous

Exposure to financial transaction processing systems

Exposure to multi-threaded, high volume real-time systems

Postilion development skills (source/sink node development)

Exposure and participation in Agile methods like Scrum/Kanban

Experience in front-end development using the Angular framework

Soft skills

Good communication skills, both verbal and non-verbal

Self-driven to achieve goals, both immediate or more long term

Prepared to grow into a team leader roll

Responsibilities

The role of Developer is divided into the following areas of responsibility:

Technical integration of new clients into the clients systems.

Design

Coding

Code reviews

Write Unit tests

Development testing

Perform internal system testing

Perform dev testing with external entities

Build simulators

Perform load testing

Fixes & maintenance on current system

Identify and solve existing problems

Enhancements of current functionality

System optimisation

Improve robustness of system

New functionality design & development

Design

Coding

Code reviews

Unit testing

Query resolution

3rd line support

Information gathering, interpretation and communication of resolution.

System Security & Audits

Regularly evaluate system security

Recommend or implement enhancements

Improve development techniques and processes

Investigate and propose new development processes and tools

Maintain automated build and test process

Define and maintain automated deployment process

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

