Software Developer Javascript

May 10, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Software Developer Javscript fullstack to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Min years experience:

  • 5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions
  • 3-5 years in software development
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Tasks and responsibilities:

Required:

  • TypeScript / JavaScript
  • GraphQL
  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
  • MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
  • Redis, Mongo
  • CSS 3
  • Antd
  • HTML 5
  • OpenShift / Kubernetes
  • AWS
  • Docker, Docker Compose
  • Bitbucket, Nexus
  • Prometheus, Grafana
  • Elastic, Kibana
  • CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

