Software Developer Javascript

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Software Developer Javscript fullstack to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Min years experience:

5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions

3-5 years in software development

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Tasks and responsibilities:

5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions

3-5 years in software development

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Required:

TypeScript / JavaScript

GraphQL

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)

Redis, Mongo

CSS 3

Antd

HTML 5

OpenShift / Kubernetes

AWS

Docker, Docker Compose

Bitbucket, Nexus

Prometheus, Grafana

Elastic, Kibana

CI/CD

To receive more information on this opportunity, Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

Javscript

fullstack

Business Analyst

testing

Automated

Manual

agile

Typescript

Javascript

GraphQL

Nodejs

React

CSS

Mongo

Antd

Openshift

Kubernetes

Bitbucket

Nexus

Dojo

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position