Software Developer Javascript

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a
Software Developer Javscript fullstack to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Min years experience:
- 5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions
- 3-5 years in software development
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Tasks and responsibilities:
Required:
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- OpenShift / Kubernetes
- AWS
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Bitbucket, Nexus
- Prometheus, Grafana
- Elastic, Kibana
- CI/CD
To receive more information on this opportunity, Apply Now!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma