Software Developer – Opensource monitor specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer – OpenSource Monitoring Specialist (DevOps) with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum Qualification: Information Technology Qualification (Diploma or Degree)
Years of experience:
- 3-5 years in software development
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
Level of Experience: Advanced
Technical/Functional Skills:
- Experience in IT Monitoring solutions
- Deep knowledge of Prometheus, TimeSeries DB
- (influxDB, VictoriaMetrics) and Grafana
- In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and
- Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows,
- Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),
- Experience in Shell, Perl, Python and a higher programming language e.g. Java
- Ability to conceptualise complex information, but also delve into the details when required
Responsibilities:
- Continuous enhancement of the clients OpenSource Monitoring solution based on Prometheus, InfraXS, VictoriaMetrics and Grafana.
- 2nd and 3rd Level Support for
- The client OpenSource monitoring solution.
- Collecting of requirements related to new monitoring functions of IT departments
- Creating and refinement of user stories about
- The client Prometheus, Grafana and TimesSeries DB master solutions.
- Developing of enhancements, defined in user stories, together with our providers
- Consulting of the clients OpenSource monitoring master solution user for e.g. Private Cloud.
- Consulting and supporting of our OpenSource monitoring customer regarding possible usage of standard monitors
- Responsible for all required documentation including Operations manual, security, test concept etc.
- Testing
