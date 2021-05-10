Software Developer – Opensource monitor specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer – OpenSource Monitoring Specialist (DevOps) with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum Qualification: Information Technology Qualification (Diploma or Degree)

Years of experience:

3-5 years in software development

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Level of Experience: Advanced

Technical/Functional Skills:

Experience in IT Monitoring solutions

Deep knowledge of Prometheus, TimeSeries DB

(influxDB, VictoriaMetrics) and Grafana

In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and

Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows,

Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),

Experience in Shell, Perl, Python and a higher programming language e.g. Java

Ability to conceptualise complex information, but also delve into the details when required

Responsibilities:

Continuous enhancement of the clients OpenSource Monitoring solution based on Prometheus, InfraXS, VictoriaMetrics and Grafana.

2nd and 3rd Level Support for

The client OpenSource monitoring solution.

Collecting of requirements related to new monitoring functions of IT departments

Creating and refinement of user stories about

The client Prometheus, Grafana and TimesSeries DB master solutions.

Developing of enhancements, defined in user stories, together with our providers

Consulting of the clients OpenSource monitoring master solution user for e.g. Private Cloud.

Consulting and supporting of our OpenSource monitoring customer regarding possible usage of standard monitors

Responsible for all required documentation including Operations manual, security, test concept etc.

Testing

Apply today for a full spec and further information!

