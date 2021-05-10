Software Developer – Opensource monitor specialist

May 10, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer – OpenSource Monitoring Specialist (DevOps) with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum Qualification: Information Technology Qualification (Diploma or Degree)

Years of experience:

  • 3-5 years in software development
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Level of Experience: Advanced

Technical/Functional Skills:

  • Experience in IT Monitoring solutions
  • Deep knowledge of Prometheus, TimeSeries DB
  • (influxDB, VictoriaMetrics) and Grafana
  • In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and
  • Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows,
  • Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),
  • Experience in Shell, Perl, Python and a higher programming language e.g. Java
  • Ability to conceptualise complex information, but also delve into the details when required

Responsibilities:

  • Continuous enhancement of the clients OpenSource Monitoring solution based on Prometheus, InfraXS, VictoriaMetrics and Grafana.
  • 2nd and 3rd Level Support for
  • The client OpenSource monitoring solution.
  • Collecting of requirements related to new monitoring functions of IT departments
  • Creating and refinement of user stories about
  • The client Prometheus, Grafana and TimesSeries DB master solutions.
  • Developing of enhancements, defined in user stories, together with our providers
  • Consulting of the clients OpenSource monitoring master solution user for e.g. Private Cloud.
  • Consulting and supporting of our OpenSource monitoring customer regarding possible usage of standard monitors
  • Responsible for all required documentation including Operations manual, security, test concept etc.
  • Testing

Apply today for a full spec and further information!

Desired Skills:

  • Software Developer
  • Testing
  • Agile
  • Prometheus
  • Timeseries
  • influx
  • grafana
  • linux
  • aws
  • shell
  • python
  • JAva
  • monitoring
  • opensource

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position