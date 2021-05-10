Solution Architect BI at In4Group

SCOPE:

The BI department requires the services of a business intelligence solution design specialist to assist with design work required on Business Intelligence Projects, within the Organisation.

The design specialist will be required to perform BI design functions as per BI standards in the Organisation.

Must have:

A minimum of 8 years’ experience in designing business intelligence solutions based on Inmon

and Kimball methodologies

Must have 5 year working experience with designing Star Schemas

Must be proficient in SQL, Oracle and AIX

Must be experienced in using SQL Developer for Oracle.

Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Must have solid expertise in designing BI Solutions covering the ETL design, Data Models, Front end design and associated designs relating to developing a BI and Analytics solution

Must have experience in BI Infrastructure components from Applications, Databases, Operating Systems and Networks.

Formulation and standards for the BI Ecosystem.

Data Modelling using Visio or SAP Power Designer.

Competencies:

Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);

Client Orientation

Verbal and written communication

Managing Work/Time management

Problem solving and analysis

Contributing to Team Success

Proven ability to accurately estimate work

Pays attention to details

Analytical skills

Qualifications/ Certification:

A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent Advantageous

BI Tools certification

Data Integration certification

Data Warehouse certification

Key deliverables:

Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution design

Design of the Extract Transfer and Load (ETL) solution to get data into a data warehouse or data mart according to design specifications.

Design of the Data Lineage models

Identify and understand data anomalies

Design of the star-schemas and/or cubes for consumption by the BI toolset.

Assist in establishing accurate project timelines and development methodology

Be able to take high-level tasks and break them into detailed actions and tasks to be completed

Provide input to the overall project planning process by assisting in establishing accurate project timelines actions required and realistic timeframes for completion of those tasks and actions

Participate in workshops with business owners and stakeholders in respect of clarification of detailed requirements and solutions to those requirements

Deliver allocated project tasks and actions according to agreed quality and timeframes

Ensure that detailed tasks and actions are allocated and completed to limit and mitigate risk within the allocated projects

Develop training manuals, training plans and presenting training courses to support new solution implementations

Staying abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies

Co create with Devops Teams

Participate in Design forums

Review all report specifications in accordance with business requirements

Desired Skills:

Solution Architect

BI

Solution Implementation

Stakeholder Management

IT Strategy

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

In4Group Pty Ltd

Learn more/Apply for this position