Solution Architect BI at In4Group

SCOPE:
The BI department requires the services of a business intelligence solution design specialist to assist with design work required on Business Intelligence Projects, within the Organisation.
The design specialist will be required to perform BI design functions as per BI standards in the Organisation.
Must have:
- A minimum of 8 years’ experience in designing business intelligence solutions based on Inmon
and Kimball methodologies
- Must have 5 year working experience with designing Star Schemas
- Must be proficient in SQL, Oracle and AIX
- Must be experienced in using SQL Developer for Oracle.
- Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
- Must have solid expertise in designing BI Solutions covering the ETL design, Data Models, Front end design and associated designs relating to developing a BI and Analytics solution
- Must have experience in BI Infrastructure components from Applications, Databases, Operating Systems and Networks.
- Formulation and standards for the BI Ecosystem.
- Data Modelling using Visio or SAP Power Designer.
Competencies:
- Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);
- Client Orientation
- Verbal and written communication
- Managing Work/Time management
- Problem solving and analysis
- Contributing to Team Success
- Proven ability to accurately estimate work
- Pays attention to details
- Analytical skills
Qualifications/ Certification:
- A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent Advantageous
- BI Tools certification
- Data Integration certification
- Data Warehouse certification
Key deliverables:
- Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution design
- Design of the Extract Transfer and Load (ETL) solution to get data into a data warehouse or data mart according to design specifications.
- Design of the Data Lineage models
- Identify and understand data anomalies
- Design of the star-schemas and/or cubes for consumption by the BI toolset.
- Assist in establishing accurate project timelines and development methodology
- Be able to take high-level tasks and break them into detailed actions and tasks to be completed
- Provide input to the overall project planning process by assisting in establishing accurate project timelines actions required and realistic timeframes for completion of those tasks and actions
- Participate in workshops with business owners and stakeholders in respect of clarification of detailed requirements and solutions to those requirements
- Deliver allocated project tasks and actions according to agreed quality and timeframes
- Ensure that detailed tasks and actions are allocated and completed to limit and mitigate risk within the allocated projects
- Develop training manuals, training plans and presenting training courses to support new solution implementations
- Staying abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies
- Co create with Devops Teams
- Participate in Design forums
Review all report specifications in accordance with business requirements
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architect
- BI
- Solution Implementation
- Stakeholder Management
- IT Strategy
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
In4Group Pty Ltd