Solutionist at SA Taxi Development Finance

The main purpose of this role is to constantly identify key business challenges and to implement effective solutions.

Constantly find ways to solve business problems more efficiently, by optimising the tools and resources available To be the link between all business teams to deliver outstanding results on key strategic and operational projects and processes.

Desired Skills:

–

Multi-disciplinary experience working across IT and business (10 or more years) –

Deep understanding of existing technologies relevant to insurance and associated industries –

Good understanding of Change Management processes –

Good understanding of system integration types

system architecture and data structures –

Ability to constantly produce solutions to solve key business problems and challenges –

Proficient on core Microsoft programs (Word

Excel

Powerpoint) –

Insurance industry experience (at least 5 years) –

Degree in a relevant field preferred

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is a vertically integrated business utilizing specialist capabilities, enriched proprietary data & technology to provide developmental finance, insurance and other services.

The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population. Our business offering empowers SMEs and creates shared value opportunities thus ensuring the sustainability of this industry.

