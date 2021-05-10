Superintendent Environmental Strategic Projects at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications is Thursday, 20 May 2021.

Developing project charters and scope of works for projects identified. Prioritising and managing delivery of key infrastructure projects. Prioritise, track and manage key infrastructure projects against project schedule and commitments outlined in the project charter.

The appointee should:

Have NQF 7 (Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma) in Engineering, Environmental Management or Environmental Engineering.

Have at least 5 years’ experience in a related role, of which 2 years should have been at a supervisory level or experience in a functional/specialist area.

Be registered with (SACNASP, ECSA) or evidence to register in the short – to medium-term.

Have computer skills (MS Office & Environmental Management Systems).

Have an understanding of the Health, Safety, and Environmental & Quality principles in and around the workplace (PPE requirements, housekeeping standards, etc.).

Have ability to apply knowledge and understanding with regards to the Occupational Health, Safety and Environmental legislation, Mine Health and Safety Act and Health, Safety, and Environmental & Quality principles

Have ability to apply an awareness of customer service and understanding of customer needs.

Have ability to apply the principles of corporate governance and ethics in the Environmental Management function.

Have ability to apply the principles of risk management.

Have knowledge and application of the nature of risk and the risk management process.

Have ability to apply a range of project management tools and techniques.

Have knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of project management and aspects of the project life cycle.

Have knowledge and understanding of various mining activities and aspects (e.g. legislations and compliance, processes and layouts and mining terminology).

Have knowledge of the practical application of engineering science and technology.

Have knowledge of the chemical composition, structure, and properties of substances.

Have knowledge of design techniques, tools, and principles involved in production of precision technical plans, blueprints, drawings, and models.

Have knowledge and prediction of physical principles, laws, their interrelationships, and applications to understanding fluid, material, mechanical and electrical structures and processes.

Have a valid driver’s license

Have clear security screening record.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

NQF 8 (Post graduate Diploma / Honours Degree / Professional Qualification Degree) in Engineering, Natural Sciences or Environmental Engineering would be advantageous.

Key responsibilities include:

Developing project charters and scope of works for projects identified.

Prioritising and managing delivery of key infrastructure projects.

Prioritise, track and manage key infrastructure projects against project schedule and commitments outlined in the project charter

Managing all surface related water management contracts

Developing a business plan to motivate the projects (include in charter).

Researching, designing, planning or performing engineering duties in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental/water hazards using various engineering disciplines.

Developing the surface mine water infrastructure management strategy and plan for all operations.

Designing or supervising the design of systems, processes, or equipment for control, management, or remediation of water quality.

Obtaining, updating or maintaining plans, permits, or standard operating procedures.

Preparing or presenting updates on the status of environmental engineering projects.

Developing project management structures to enable effective delivery and guidance including project steering committee / sponsor / work streams

Participate in the development of regional closure strategies.

Driving collaboration with communities, local municipalities and other third parties, e.g. other mining houses in the region to ensure common approaches to waste, land and heritage issues.

Managing the finances of the department (incl. projects) to achieve Organisational objectives.

Actively support and meaningfully participate in the execution of the segment specific organisational development plan. This support will manifest in the targeted shift in culture as described by a valid culture assessment such as the BeQ.

Align to international responsible mining principles.

Maintain and comply with SHE standards within the work environment.

Focus on safety and health as well as operational excellence

Design the specific discipline structure to support the achievement of the organisational mandate.

Driving the Organisational Culture and Climate within the Business Unit to ensure achievement of organisational objectives and employee safety.

Creating opportunities for development through participation and involvement in new business or technology enhancement projects for team members.

Driving a culture of Transformation within the specific discipline to ensure organisational sustainability.

Desired Skills:

Natural Sciences

Environmental Engineering

Project Charters

SACNASP

ECSA

Infrastructure projects

Water Management Contracts

surface mine water infrastructure management strategy

Learn more/Apply for this position