Superintendent Waste Land & Heritage at Sibanye Stillwater

The appointee should:

Have NQF 7 (Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma) in Natural Science, Environmental Management or Environmental Engineering.

Have at least 5 years’ experience in a related role, of which 2 years should have been at a supervisory level or experience in a functional/specialist area.

Have Computer skills (MS Office & environmental management tools, e.g. ArcGIS).

Be professional registered with (SACNASP, ECSA) or evidence to register in the short- to medium-term.

Have an understanding of the relevant local and international legislations in terms of waste, land and heritage aspects.

Have and understanding of the Health, Safety, and Environmental & Quality principles in and around the workplace (PPE requirements, housekeeping standards, etc.).

Have ability to apply knowledge and understanding with regards to the Occupational Health, Safety and Environmental legislation, Mine Health and Safety Act and Health, Safety, and Environmental & Quality principles.

Have ability to apply an awareness of customer service and understanding of customer needs.

Have ability to apply the principles of corporate governance and ethics in the Environmental Management function.

Have knowledge and application of ethical conduct in a business environment.

Have knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of project management and aspects of the project life cycle.

Have knowledge and understanding of various mining activities and aspects (e.g. legislations and compliance, processes and layouts and mining terminology).

Have a valid driver’s license.

Have clear security screening record.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

NQF 8 (Post graduate Diploma / Honours Degree / Professional Qualification Degree) in Engineering, Natural Sciences or Environmental Engineering would be advantageous.

Key responsibilities include:

Identifying and formulating short-, medium- and long-term objectives for land, waste and heritage management as input into the environmental plans per business unit.

Contributing in efforts to improve recycling and waste disposal.

Understanding and interpreting global issues, such as the impact of waste on climate change, the impact of heritage on social aspects and land on environmental sustainability.

Contributing to the design and development of land, heritage and waste management systems and facilitating conversations to stimulate awareness in support of environmental compliance in these areas.

Identifying areas requiring legal authorization and assisting in obtaining these environmental authorisations.

Developing systems for the roll-out of land, heritage and waste projects across the group.

Ensuring compliance to and fulfilment of reporting requirements in terms of international agreements, ISO [Phone Number Removed]; environmental management standard, ICMM, World Gold Council, UN Global Compact, IRMA principles /frameworks etc. for the Group.

Identifying key focus areas for research.

Identifying and developing the scope of projects.

Providing input into various reports and management reviews in terms of waste, land and heritage aspects and impacts.

Providing guidance and leadership in terms of waste, land and heritage related. environmental occurrences and participate in the investigations and the resolution of any issue around these.

Ensuring that the Environmental Management Programmes (EMPs), Water Use Licenses (WULs) and other Environmental Authorisations EAs) are aligned to the respective waste, land and heritage strategies, and that it is updated to reflect such.

Driving and coordinating waste, land and heritage-related plans and programmes geared towards compliance with applicable legal requirements and with other requirements to which Sibanye-Stillwater subscribes, which may relate to socio-economic closure.

Building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders (incl. industry leaders, local government and communities) across the organisation and externally at all levels and cross-functionally.

Managing the finances of the department (incl. projects) to achieve Organisational objectives.

Actively support and meaningfully participate in the execution of the segment specific organisational development plan. This support will manifest in the targeted shift in culture as described by a valid culture assessment such as the BeQ.

Maintain and comply with SHE standards within the work environment.

Focus on safety and health as well as operational excellence.

Design the specific discipline structure to support the achievement of the organisational mandate.

Providing leadership and inspire team members towards high performance.

Driving the Organisational Culture and Climate within the Business Unit to ensure achievement of organisational objectives and employee safety.

Providing coaching to team members on an on-going basis.

Driving a culture of Transformation within the specific discipline to ensure organisational sustainability.

