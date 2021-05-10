Symantec Solution Architect

Key Responsibilities:

  • Architecture and implementation of security products for enterprise class environments this includes Anti-Virus, Firewall, Intrusion Prevention and Whitelisting technologies.
  • Providing consulting services for security solutions.
  • Team lead and management of 3 to 4 Security Engineers
  • Manage customer engagements and timelines
  • Assisting with bids and requests for proposals in a timeous manner.

Experience Requirement:

  • At least 5 years experience in Symantec Security
  • At least 2 years experience as an Architect

Educational Requirements:

  • Symantec Certified
  • Tertiary Qualification is advantageous

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

