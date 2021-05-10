Symantec Solution Architect

Key Responsibilities:
- Architecture and implementation of security products for enterprise class environments this includes Anti-Virus, Firewall, Intrusion Prevention and Whitelisting technologies.
- Providing consulting services for security solutions.
- Team lead and management of 3 to 4 Security Engineers
- Manage customer engagements and timelines
- Assisting with bids and requests for proposals in a timeous manner.
Experience Requirement:
- At least 5 years experience in Symantec Security
- At least 2 years experience as an Architect
Educational Requirements:
- Symantec Certified
- Tertiary Qualification is advantageous
Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.
Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed];.