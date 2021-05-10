Symantec Solution Architect

Key Responsibilities:

Architecture and implementation of security products for enterprise class environments this includes Anti-Virus, Firewall, Intrusion Prevention and Whitelisting technologies.

Providing consulting services for security solutions.

Team lead and management of 3 to 4 Security Engineers

Manage customer engagements and timelines

Assisting with bids and requests for proposals in a timeous manner.

Experience Requirement:

At least 5 years experience in Symantec Security

At least 2 years experience as an Architect

Educational Requirements:

Symantec Certified

Tertiary Qualification is advantageous

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

