Technical Director at O’Brien Recruitment

- +8 years of experience working in a technology focused role systems, network and development
- +10 years management experience team of 10 +
- Good understanding of Agile software methodologies
- Software architecture and tools to support this
- Extensive experience of using open sourced-based software stacks Linux/MySQL rather than windows SQL server
- Experience with launching new online products and services
- Open source hypervisors (KVM), virtual infrastructure management, monitoring and automation
- Experience in windows server hosting environments (including Hyper-V) and migration to Linux based environment
- Experience in working in a web hosting environment
- Network experience and internet routing
- Exposure to public cloud solution
- Working knowledge of Information security and standard compliance
Job Specific Competencies
- Influencing upwards relationship building at Directorship level
- Good EQ to lead and inspire a team
- Drive and manage change in the department and business
- Leadership skills to inspire
- Innovative
- Problem solving abilities
- Proactive by nature
- Excellent communication
- Deadline driven