Technical Director at O’Brien Recruitment

May 10, 2021

  • +8 years of experience working in a technology focused role systems, network and development
  • +10 years management experience team of 10 +
  • Good understanding of Agile software methodologies
  • Software architecture and tools to support this
  • Extensive experience of using open sourced-based software stacks Linux/MySQL rather than windows SQL server
  • Experience with launching new online products and services
  • Open source hypervisors (KVM), virtual infrastructure management, monitoring and automation
  • Experience in windows server hosting environments (including Hyper-V) and migration to Linux based environment
  • Experience in working in a web hosting environment
  • Network experience and internet routing
  • Exposure to public cloud solution
  • Working knowledge of Information security and standard compliance

Job Specific Competencies

  • Influencing upwards relationship building at Directorship level
  • Good EQ to lead and inspire a team
  • Drive and manage change in the department and business
  • Leadership skills to inspire
  • Innovative
  • Problem solving abilities
  • Proactive by nature
  • Excellent communication
  • Deadline driven

