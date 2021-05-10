Technical Manager
Market related salary
This permanent position is well suited to an individual that is a team player that enjoys working in a dynamic environment. The position is intended to be based at the company’s head office in Port Elizabeth and will involve regular travel to major fruit production areas.
Duties:
- Manage and implement the company’s planned registration and commercial field trial portfolio in line with strategic business requirements.
- Support customer facing staff with client interactions of a technical nature.
- Assist in the development of integrated pest management programmes incorporating the company’s products in various crops and production areas.
- Assist in the communication of technical components of the company’s offerings to support the long-term sustainability of the industry.
- Develop and maintain relationships with industry technical experts built on sound technical knowhow, trust, and transparency.
Requirements and skill set:
- Bilingual (English and Afrikaans) with the ability to communicate effectively in written and presentation environments.
- A solid understanding of the importance of levels of communication.
Education &Training
- Scientific training in the field of agronomy and agricultural entomology.
- Sound understanding of IPM principles.
- Experience in the citrus industry or work with area wide pest management programmes will be advantageous.
- Being a registered PCO would be highly advantageous.
Experience
- Three to five years’ experience of working in a similar position or in the academic environment where field work and extension services were a core day to day activity.
- Evidence of scientific communication skills or technical articles will be advantageous.
Characteristics
- A high level of emotional intelligence
- Strong communication skills
- Diligent work ethic and attention to detail
- Ability to operate independently as well as in a team where collective decision making is undertaken.
Closing date 17 May 2021
Desired Skills:
- Pest Management Programmes