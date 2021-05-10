Technical Manager

Market related salary

This permanent position is well suited to an individual that is a team player that enjoys working in a dynamic environment. The position is intended to be based at the company’s head office in Port Elizabeth and will involve regular travel to major fruit production areas.

Duties:

Manage and implement the company’s planned registration and commercial field trial portfolio in line with strategic business requirements.

Support customer facing staff with client interactions of a technical nature.

Assist in the development of integrated pest management programmes incorporating the company’s products in various crops and production areas.

Assist in the communication of technical components of the company’s offerings to support the long-term sustainability of the industry.

Develop and maintain relationships with industry technical experts built on sound technical knowhow, trust, and transparency.

Requirements and skill set:

Bilingual (English and Afrikaans) with the ability to communicate effectively in written and presentation environments.

A solid understanding of the importance of levels of communication.

Education &Training

Scientific training in the field of agronomy and agricultural entomology.

Sound understanding of IPM principles.

Experience in the citrus industry or work with area wide pest management programmes will be advantageous.

Being a registered PCO would be highly advantageous.

Experience

Three to five years’ experience of working in a similar position or in the academic environment where field work and extension services were a core day to day activity.

Evidence of scientific communication skills or technical articles will be advantageous.

Characteristics

A high level of emotional intelligence

Strong communication skills

Diligent work ethic and attention to detail

Ability to operate independently as well as in a team where collective decision making is undertaken.

Closing date 17 May 2021

Desired Skills:

Pest Management Programmes

