Technical Manager

May 10, 2021

Market related salary

This permanent position is well suited to an individual that is a team player that enjoys working in a dynamic environment. The position is intended to be based at the company’s head office in Port Elizabeth and will involve regular travel to major fruit production areas.

Duties:

  • Manage and implement the company’s planned registration and commercial field trial portfolio in line with strategic business requirements.
  • Support customer facing staff with client interactions of a technical nature.
  • Assist in the development of integrated pest management programmes incorporating the company’s products in various crops and production areas.
  • Assist in the communication of technical components of the company’s offerings to support the long-term sustainability of the industry.
  • Develop and maintain relationships with industry technical experts built on sound technical knowhow, trust, and transparency.

Requirements and skill set:

  • Bilingual (English and Afrikaans) with the ability to communicate effectively in written and presentation environments.
  • A solid understanding of the importance of levels of communication.

Education &Training

  • Scientific training in the field of agronomy and agricultural entomology.
  • Sound understanding of IPM principles.
  • Experience in the citrus industry or work with area wide pest management programmes will be advantageous.
  • Being a registered PCO would be highly advantageous.

Experience

  • Three to five years’ experience of working in a similar position or in the academic environment where field work and extension services were a core day to day activity.
  • Evidence of scientific communication skills or technical articles will be advantageous.

Characteristics

  • A high level of emotional intelligence
  • Strong communication skills
  • Diligent work ethic and attention to detail
  • Ability to operate independently as well as in a team where collective decision making is undertaken.

Closing date 17 May 2021

Desired Skills:

  • Pest Management Programmes

