Technical Manager: Solutions Enablement, IT Infrastructure, ITS at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities include:
- Building and maintaining a motivated and skilled team
- Contributing to the on-going improvement of processes, technology and architecture
- Understanding Technical Architecture and Ensure the right infrastructure is in place for systems
- Providing input into technology related Risk Management Strategies and risk mitigation
- Maintaining a 3 year Technology Roadmap
- Understanding the IT and Business strategy and translate into a one-year systems operating plan
- Coaching, mentoring and sharing experiences to improve competence and performance of your team
- Maintaining a keen awareness of the interrelationships among various components of large-scale activities/projects
- Considering the financial implications before finalizing activity/project plans
Requirements:
- 3 year IT qualification
- 3-5 years experience (may be specialist)
Skills and Experience
- Technology management and project management skills
- Working knowledge and experience of various IT Infrastructure hardware platforms, as a minimum x86 based architecture, IBM POWER series based architecture, Storage, Backup and Recovery architecture, Security architecture
- Working knowledge and experience of various IT Infrastructure Hypervisors, as a minimum HyperV, VMWare, POWERSC
- Working knowledge and experience of various IT Infrastructure Operating Systems, as a minimum Windows, LINUX, UNIX
- Working knowledge and experience of various IT Infrastructure Databases, as a minimum Oracle, Informix, DB2, SQL Server, MongoDB
- Working knowledge and experience with IT Infrastructure Cloud, as a minimum Azure, AWS
- Experience in working in an Open Source environment would be beneficial
- Ability to factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape.
- Able to makes sound technical decisions based on understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints