Technical Manager: Solutions Enablement, IT Infrastructure, ITS at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities include: Building and maintaining a motivated and skilled team

Contributing to the on-going improvement of processes, technology and architecture

Understanding Technical Architecture and Ensure the right infrastructure is in place for systems

Providing input into technology related Risk Management Strategies and risk mitigation

Maintaining a 3 year Technology Roadmap

Understanding the IT and Business strategy and translate into a one-year systems operating plan

Coaching, mentoring and sharing experiences to improve competence and performance of your team

Maintaining a keen awareness of the interrelationships among various components of large-scale activities/projects

Considering the financial implications before finalizing activity/project plans Requirements: 3 year IT qualification

3-5 years experience (may be specialist) Skills and Experience Technology management and project management skills

Working knowledge and experience of various IT Infrastructure hardware platforms, as a minimum x86 based architecture, IBM POWER series based architecture, Storage, Backup and Recovery architecture, Security architecture

Working knowledge and experience of various IT Infrastructure Hypervisors, as a minimum HyperV, VMWare, POWERSC

Working knowledge and experience of various IT Infrastructure Operating Systems, as a minimum Windows, LINUX, UNIX

Working knowledge and experience of various IT Infrastructure Databases, as a minimum Oracle, Informix, DB2, SQL Server, MongoDB

Working knowledge and experience with IT Infrastructure Cloud, as a minimum Azure, AWS

Experience in working in an Open Source environment would be beneficial

Ability to factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape.

Able to makes sound technical decisions based on understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints Learn more/Apply for this position Related