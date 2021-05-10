Technical Manager: Solutions Enablement, IT Infrastructure, ITS at O’Brien Recruitment

May 10, 2021

Responsibilities include:

  • Building and maintaining a motivated and skilled team
  • Contributing to the on-going improvement of processes, technology and architecture
  • Understanding Technical Architecture and Ensure the right infrastructure is in place for systems
  • Providing input into technology related Risk Management Strategies and risk mitigation
  • Maintaining a 3 year Technology Roadmap
  • Understanding the IT and Business strategy and translate into a one-year systems operating plan
  • Coaching, mentoring and sharing experiences to improve competence and performance of your team
  • Maintaining a keen awareness of the interrelationships among various components of large-scale activities/projects
  • Considering the financial implications before finalizing activity/project plans

Requirements:

  • 3 year IT qualification
  • 3-5 years experience (may be specialist)

Skills and Experience

  • Technology management and project management skills
  • Working knowledge and experience of various IT Infrastructure hardware platforms, as a minimum x86 based architecture, IBM POWER series based architecture, Storage, Backup and Recovery architecture, Security architecture
  • Working knowledge and experience of various IT Infrastructure Hypervisors, as a minimum HyperV, VMWare, POWERSC
  • Working knowledge and experience of various IT Infrastructure Operating Systems, as a minimum Windows, LINUX, UNIX
  • Working knowledge and experience of various IT Infrastructure Databases, as a minimum Oracle, Informix, DB2, SQL Server, MongoDB
  • Working knowledge and experience with IT Infrastructure Cloud, as a minimum Azure, AWS
  • Experience in working in an Open Source environment would be beneficial
  • Ability to factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape.
  • Able to makes sound technical decisions based on understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints

