Technical Sales Consultant

Our Client, a well establish PV solar, UPS, and Back-Up engineering company. Is seeking a Technical Sales Consultant with experience within the Solar Industry. The role of the Technical Sales Consultant (TSC) is to promote and conduct sales within the Solar and Standby power sector.

Minimum requirements:

3 Years Technical sales experience

Experience with solar and standby power products.

Ability to compile a customer business case and sell the value proposition.

Energetic and a good communicator.

Ability to learn technical concepts quickly.

A tertiary, relevant qualification will be an advantage.

Must have own transport.

An existing network of customers will be an advantage.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Canvass for new customers

Conduct site inspections.

Manage an existing customer base.

Extend the scope of products and services sold to existing customers.

Keep abreast of technology and product developments.

Frequent interaction with Engineering Division.

Conduct client demonstrations.

Regular reporting on sales activity.

Attend tradeshows.

Competitor awareness.

Regulatory considerations and updates.

Market feedback and contribution to innovative marketing ideas.

Attend to administration issues related to your customer.

Learn more/Apply for this position