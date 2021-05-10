Trainee Analyst at Candidate Connect

Opportunity to work within a highly successful and experienced investment team, and to learn about multiple industries and companies.

This is a training role with a strong emphasis on the candidate acquiring their CFA certification.

Duties and responsibilities

The Trainee Analyst will work with a Senior Analyst/Portfolio Manager and will assist in sourcing, consolidating, filtering, capturing and communicating supporting data and information. A Trainee Analyst will initially be responsible for:

Studying and passing the CFA exam

Sourcing and analysing industry information

Analysing companies operational and financial performance

Modelling and forecasting various variables

Ad hoc requests

Requirements

Candidates are required to demonstrate:

Strong academic results with a relevant qualification from a reputable university with a quantitative/accounting focus.

Committed to achieving a CFA qualification.

A high level of initiative, motivation, interest and drive.

Work experience: the candidate should have already established an excellent work ethic and be proficient in the relevant job skills (including self-motivation, time management, and the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines).

Contract: 12 months

This is an EE designated opportunity.

About The Employer:

Well-rated investment team, mid-size asset manager, in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position