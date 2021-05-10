Trainee Analyst at Candidate Connect

Opportunity to work within a highly successful and experienced investment team, and to learn about multiple industries and companies.
This is a training role with a strong emphasis on the candidate acquiring their CFA certification.
Duties and responsibilities
The Trainee Analyst will work with a Senior Analyst/Portfolio Manager and will assist in sourcing, consolidating, filtering, capturing and communicating supporting data and information. A Trainee Analyst will initially be responsible for:
- Studying and passing the CFA exam
- Sourcing and analysing industry information
- Analysing companies operational and financial performance
- Modelling and forecasting various variables
- Ad hoc requests
Requirements
Candidates are required to demonstrate:
- Strong academic results with a relevant qualification from a reputable university with a quantitative/accounting focus.
- Committed to achieving a CFA qualification.
- A high level of initiative, motivation, interest and drive.
- Work experience: the candidate should have already established an excellent work ethic and be proficient in the relevant job skills (including self-motivation, time management, and the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines).
Contract: 12 months
This is an EE designated opportunity.
About The Employer:
Well-rated investment team, mid-size asset manager, in Cape Town.