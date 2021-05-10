Trainee Analyst at Candidate Connect

May 10, 2021

Opportunity to work within a highly successful and experienced investment team, and to learn about multiple industries and companies.

This is a training role with a strong emphasis on the candidate acquiring their CFA certification.

Duties and responsibilities

The Trainee Analyst will work with a Senior Analyst/Portfolio Manager and will assist in sourcing, consolidating, filtering, capturing and communicating supporting data and information. A Trainee Analyst will initially be responsible for:

  • Studying and passing the CFA exam
  • Sourcing and analysing industry information
  • Analysing companies operational and financial performance
  • Modelling and forecasting various variables
  • Ad hoc requests

Requirements
Candidates are required to demonstrate:

  • Strong academic results with a relevant qualification from a reputable university with a quantitative/accounting focus.
  • Committed to achieving a CFA qualification.
  • A high level of initiative, motivation, interest and drive.
  • Work experience: the candidate should have already established an excellent work ethic and be proficient in the relevant job skills (including self-motivation, time management, and the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines).

Contract: 12 months

This is an EE designated opportunity.

About The Employer:

Well-rated investment team, mid-size asset manager, in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position