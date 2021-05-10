Training Centre Manager Pretoria North Reference: 20653

Be acknowldge for your training skills. Advance your career at this well established transport company.

Duties

Recruitment Process:

Manage the recruitment, selection, placement and induction of new drivers.

Ensure that the induction program and initial training of new drivers keep abreast of latest organisational needs

Ensure that follow-up interviews are conducted with new drivers within the probation period and get the final performance evaluation and recommendation from respective senior controller before permanent appointment of the driver is confirmed.

Develop a well-structured induction and training plan for new drivers for implementation and presentation by Driver Trainers.

Responsible to implement an administration system and process to ensure all new driver training and orientation is recorded

Review and update the induction program twice a year

Training and development of existing drivers

Training of employed drivers and simulator training:

Identify and assess the training needs of the company through job analysis and communication with management.

Develop, update and maintain individual and group training programmes that addresses specific organisation needs

Develop and update training manuals that target tangible results

Responsible to implement effective and purposeful training methods

Ensure that the Simulator is utilized to optimum efficiency

Responsible to continuously evaluate the effectiveness of simulator modules

Effectively manage the training facility and infra structure to ensure optimum utilization

Responsible to compile and implement monthly training plan

Responsible to implement an evaluation system to monitor driver performance pre and post training and to measure improved performance

Liaison with TETA and service providers in order to ensure that driver trainers stay abreast of latest training techniques

Management

Effective Management and control of subordinates

Responsible to ensure that sound administration and record systems are in place and maintained at all times

Responsible to administer, compile and to submit the annual ATR and WSP

Monitor the execution of the ATR

Requirements

Matric

Relevant training experience ideally in the transport / logistics industry.

Ability to communicate in English and Afrikaans.

Own transport.

Package & Remuneration

R25 000 CTC per month negotiable on experience and qualifications

Desired Skills:

Training

Training And Development

Learn more/Apply for this position