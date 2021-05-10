Veterinary Surgeon

Our client is urgently looking to employ a registered and experienced veterinarian at their organization

Location: Regents Park, Johannesburg South

Requirements: if you do not meet the requirements your application will not be considered

Must be a qualified Veterinary Surgeon

Must be registered with the South African Veterinary Council as a Veterinarian (non-negotiable)

Must have at least 5 years of experience as a Veterinary Surgeon

Responsibilities:

Ensuring procedures are followed and computer and paperwork is correctly done and filed

Checking the conditions of the hospitalized animals daily and making decisions on the animals regarding their physical and mental well being

Ensuring all policies and procedures are adhered to regarding the cleaning, feeding, and management of all the animals in the care of the department, and in other areas on the property as needed

Utilizing your skills as a veterinarian to perform consultations, medical, surgical, and other clinical procedures and supervise the para-veterinary staff and orderlies

Ensuring the public and staff are educated on responsible pet ownership and veterinary care

Ensuring all the property in the department is maintained and in good, working order and problems are immediately reported to the Principal Veterinarian or General Manager.

Ensuring that all the equipment is used according to manufacturer/supplier instructions

Ensuring open communication between all departments regarding the animals in our care

Ensuring communication between the staff, public, and hospital clients

Wearing the correct PPE and name badge

Maintaining confidentiality and embracing the mission and values of AACL namely care and protection of animals

To act in accordance with the Veterinary and Para-veterinary Professions Act No. 19 of 1982 and rules pertaining to the profession of the veterinarian; Act 101 of 1965 (Medicines and Related Act); the Animals Protection Act [URL Removed] of 1962 and any amendments to these acts as well as any other relevant acts

To act in accordance with the policies and procedures of the organization even if your personal opinion differs from such

To maintain professional registration with the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) and ensure compliance with its Continuing Professional Development (CPD) requirements in order to maintain said registration

To take responsibility for the professional part of the hospital including the day-to-day management of patients and all related records when this is part of your weekly duty. The almoning procedures, general day-to-day management, and budgetary side of management are limited to the General Manager and/or Chairman

To perform all consultations, surgical and clinical procedures reserved for the veterinary profession and supervise those procedures applicable to para-veterinary professionals or Animal Welfare Assistants under your supervision depending on your weekly rotation

To walk through the kennels, cattery and wherever we house animals on the property, on a weekly basis to ensure animals are receiving the appropriate care, sick animals are identified and animals are euthanased when necessary. Notes will be made for these visits and made available to the Principal Veterinarian and/or General Manager when requested. Concerns will be discussed with the Kennel Supervisor for actioning

To treat all animals humanely and with compassion and end suffering as soon as possible, and treat all clients, the public, and staff with empathy with regard to their animals

To perform humane euthanasia when necessary of both private animals and kennel animals

To maintain the daily operation of the welfare hospital and mobile clinic

To make any decisions regarding drugs used in the hospital, or protocols and procedures regarding patient care in consultation with the Principal Veterinarian. All contracts with suppliers and surgical or medical items required for the hospital, or proposed changes to the running of the hospital must be discussed with the Principal Veterinarian first, or alternatively the General Manager in the absence of the Principal Veterinarian

To compile monthly or any other reports when requested, give feedback when requested and keep records as per your Act

To advise verbally or in a written format on all animal-related matters e.g. activities, functions, proposals, publications, or articles for the in-house use (e.g. press releases, e-newsletter or for the website, etc.) or on a national level (e.g. website, newspapers, etc.) when requested to do so by the Chairman

To act as a professional witness in cruelty cases including the writing of reports on such when requested

To attend any veterinary-related meetings (e.g. SAVA, SAVC, or similar) or where your expertise and input are needed when requested to do so.

Any additional tasks as deemed necessary for the Department as requested by the Principal Veterinarian, General Manager, or Chairman of the Organization

