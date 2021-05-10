VP of Enterprise Architecture and Data Governance at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Serve as the chief custodian of the portfolio of technology standards as the next VP of Enterprise Architecture and Data Governance sought by a Specialist IT Service Provider in Durbanville. Working with the Software Dev teams, you will help drive the best-in-class software design, development & deployment techniques. You will also maintain IT processes, business development strategies, and other internal functions to establish and implement changes that will increase sustainability and prepare the business for future expansion. You must possess a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Engineering preferably a Masters, a strong background in leading people and teams, an overview of skills in JavaScript, Node.js, Java, SQL, .Net, Low Code/No Code i.e. Mendix, IaaS, PaaS/Serverless Computing AWS Lambda, SOA, Linux, Ubuntu, RedHat, COBOL, ITIL.

DUTIES:

Responsible for defining application reference architectures that turn business and technology strategic needs into actionable solutions.

Act as SME (Subject Matter Expert) for platform development in AWS and other cloud Environments. This position will play a critical role in defining the next generation on premise and cloud architecture including API management, micro services, PaaS and containerization.

Work hands-on to develop proof-of-concepts (POC) to identify viable options for implementing technology capability needs that support the business. This role will implement when necessary, technology standards, technology stacks, security controls, and governance standards.

Develop a system to create and maintain technical documentation for all information technology systems and infrastructure.

Develop standards, across the whole technology spectrum that support the business vision and strategies of the group.

Responsible for all technology solutions, that will be designed, within the constraints of internal standards, budgets and in house technical skill sets.

Work with senior management to constantly enhance the technology footprint and service offerings.

Stay abreast in advances in Information security tools and best practice models.

Develop KPIs and management dashboards that measure and report on the overall performance of the EA function.

Champion and educate the organisation about the latest technology advances and their potential usage.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree required in Computer Science or Engineering; Master’s Degree preferred.

Technical certifications such as Microsoft’s MCSE or Cisco Advanced Certifications highly desirable.

Experience/Skills

Architecting systems that are highly available, decoupled, saleable, and designed for unpredictable and high traffic loads.

Strong background in leading people and teams.

Development Language Overview- JavaScript (Node.js), Java, SQL and the Microsoft .Net Framework.

Experience in Low Code/No Code development platforms (i.e., Mendix).

PaaS / Serverless Computing – AWS Lambda.

Knowledge of containers & microservices, and how to leverage and implement.

Design and implementation of SOA platforms.

Cloud based PaaS, IaaS platforms such as Amazon AWS.

Linux operating system – Ubuntu, AWS, RedHat.

Deep understanding of information technology best practice models. (COBIT, ITIL, etc.).

High-level understanding of the importance and requirements of the IT security Infrastructure.

Demonstrated skills in managing and providing advanced technical support in a complex and dynamic environment involving multiple applications and computer platforms.

Detailed understanding of Local and Wide Area Networks and their components.

Detailed understanding of personal computer server and workstation architecture and configuration.

Negotiating and managing large vendor services, maintenance contracts, and license agreements.

Demonstrated skills in department level budget development and fiscal management.

Proven success in meeting or exceeding customer needs.

Outstanding Project Management.

The ability to create a system to create and maintain technical documentation for all systems and infrastructure.

Experience in Manufacturing or Automotive industry a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to effectively partner with all internal functional areas with external vendors and customers.

Strong communicator / self-starter/ ability to partner / Earn trust.

Self-educates in current trending technologies.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position