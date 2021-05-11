Accountant

Accountant

Based in Wellington in Western Cape.

A JSE-listed feeds and poultry company seeks an Accountant to join their team. The candidate will mainly be responsible for the companies multiple asset accounting. They are looking for someone hardworking and ambitious to join their team.

BCom degree

5 Years Experience

Asset Experience

SAP experience essential

Apply now!

Disclaimer

Thank you for submitting your CV. We will assess your suitability for the existing vacancies and retain your CV in our database in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Policy. We will contact you should your CV be suitable for any available positions. You have the right to Opt-Out of electronic communications from us at any time and you also have the right to request us to delete your information by sending a request to [Email Address Removed] . If you do not wish us to retain your details, please advise us and your details will be deleted from our records.

Learn more/Apply for this position