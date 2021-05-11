Accountant at Business Accounting Network

Accountant – How Safe is Your Job ….. Really?

If dealing with today’s lack of job security is worrying and you’re looking to take control by owning your own business, consider this….we have a great opportunity for you to start your own accounting practice from home. We’ll give you technical support, training and help with building your client base – the three things that most starting-out professionals find the hardest to do….and you don’t need to spend a small fortune.

As a well-known and established franchised network with a reputation for accounting excellence we are keen to invest in talent like you. We’ll give you an opportunity to “test your skills” so that you can be sure that you’re ready for the challenge.

So, if flexibility, regulating your own income and preserving your professional status matter then why not visit our web-site for more information and if interested, complete an application form on-line under the Franchise Info tab. Should your application be successful, we will send you an invitation to our Discovery Day being held in Johannesburg on the 19th of June 2021. Please note that this opportunity is for our October 2021 intake.

Please take note that this is only for South African citizens.

Here’s your chance to explore a brilliant offer!

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Bookkeeping

PAYE

Company Tax

Individual Tax

IFRS for SME

Income Tax

Annual Financial Statements

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Accounting

5 to 10 years Financial / Project Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Officially launched in March 2000, Business Accounting Network (BAN) is the first unique accounting franchise of its kind in South Africa. BAN is a network of professional accountants, chartered accountants and qualified bookkeepers based in the Cape, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Free State, Durban and the Garden Route.

We ensure that our small and medium business clients are financially up to date, their wealth is properly managed and that they are 100% compliant, giving business owners what they need to run what they do well.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Training

Learn more/Apply for this position