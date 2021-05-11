Admin Clerk (Paarden Eiland)

Admin Clerk
Our Client based in Paarden Eiland, is seeking an Admin Clerk with strong administrative skills, high attention to detail and excellent communication skills to join their team.
Minimum requirements
- Grade 12 (Matric)
- +2 years Administration experience
- Must be Computer Literate
- International Financial Reporting Standards for Small and Medium Sized Entities
- Excellent communication skills
- High attention to detail
Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:
- Reception: Answering of calls, message taking, faxing, scanning etc.
- Invoicing of Customer sales orders, filing
- Customer queries; invoice/document requests, faxing scanning copies
- Branch credit notes: Admin, liaison with Johannesburg
- General admin filing
- Taking part in stock take twice a year
Danielle Snyman
Recruitment Consultant