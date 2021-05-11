Admin Clerk (Paarden Eiland)

Admin Clerk

Our Client based in Paarden Eiland, is seeking an Admin Clerk with strong administrative skills, high attention to detail and excellent communication skills to join their team.

Minimum requirements

Grade 12 (Matric)

+2 years Administration experience

Must be Computer Literate

International Financial Reporting Standards for Small and Medium Sized Entities

Excellent communication skills

High attention to detail

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

Reception: Answering of calls, message taking, faxing, scanning etc.

Invoicing of Customer sales orders, filing

Customer queries; invoice/document requests, faxing scanning copies

Branch credit notes: Admin, liaison with Johannesburg

General admin filing

Taking part in stock take twice a year

Danielle Snyman

Recruitment Consultant

