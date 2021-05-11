Affiliate Manager

Scope of the Job

Manage the online sports betting affiliate programme to acquire, grow and maintain business revenues for the companies operations

Accountable to control expenses against a pre-defined budget

Core behavioral Competetencies- Analytical skills- Deciding- Planning- Building & Developing relationships- Problem-solving- Influencing- Encouraging co-operation- Selling skills- Dealing with customers- Negotiating skills- Networking skills- Energetic- Presentable self-starter

Technical proficiancy competetancies- Knowledge Affiliate Programme Management- Have a love for sports and an interest in sports betting- Direct Marketing- Digital acumen- Online Media / Advertising buying- Interpretation of Data analytics- Knowledge of the companies products- Knowledge of online gaming industry and the sports betting context- Strong verbal and written communication skills- Proficiency in the use of Google Analytics and Adwords- Advanced proficiency in MS-Office Suite (Excel, PowerPoint, Database software)- Social Media Platforms (including how to use these to effectively support paid media).- Google & Revenue Reporting skills

Minimum Qualifications- Grade 12- 3-Year Tertiary qualification in marketing is an advantage- GAIQ certification (Google Analytics Certification) is an advantage

Minimum job related experience

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in the management of affiliation programmes within the online gaming environment

Experience managing PPC and Adwords accounts

Experience with CPA, Revenue Share, CPC and CPM models

Must have an established affiliate network in the Gaming industry

Working conditions & Special- Meet all requirements for a key gaming licence- May be required to work irregular hours in line with operational requirements- Local and International travel may be required

Affilliate program Management

Key activities

Have a complete knowledge and understanding of all the companies products and facilities

Be the subject matter expert on sports betting platforms and how these can be used to create affiliates and leverage growth in online reputation and business growth for SunBet

Conduct analyses that yield rich insights into consumer online behaviour and key motivational/attitudinal behavior and online habits

Understand the sports betting strategy and marketing plans value chain and execute the affiliate programme across various online sports betting assets and platforms in line with objectives

Build relationships and negotiate deals and pricing with preferred affiliates for web advertising space and coverage

Partner with affiliates to advertise and build reputation and brand awareness for the growth of the the companies business

Develop multi-channel initiatives and online content to promote SunBet with different affiliate partners to build upon current client strategies within the online sports betting arena to meet/exceed objectives

Identify unmet needs, goals, opportunities and challenges to leverage new business and relationships

Communicate and raise awareness with relevant stakeholders with regards the Affiliate Programme framework and how it can be utilized

Defines overall project scope and budget guidelines for the affiliate programme

Executes action plans in line with scheduled timelines in implementing the affiliate programmes

Develops strong, trusting relationships between clients and affiliate partners, and provide leadership and support during conceptualisation, planning and implementation for online affiliate campaigns

Acquisition Campaign & Content Management- Collaborate with the Business Intelligence team and Digital Analysts to understand and interpret the results of Google Reporting and Revenue Reporting, in order to draw meaningful conclusions from data reports and translate them into a recommendations for campaigns- Collaborate with Acquisition Manager for sports betting / online gaming to develop acquisition plans and campaigns to identify opportunities for new acquisition- Conduct a competitor analysis to identify gaps and new business opportunities- Develop and co-ordinate multi-channel acquisition campaigns both online and offline in line with available budget- Co-ordinate and manage logistics and execution of promotions and activation events- Execute on A/B and multivariate campaigns to optimise the acquisition funnel and conversion rates across all channels- Provide innovative solutions and campaign objectives for the delivery of strategic objectives at a unit level- Monitors implementation to ensure that the campaigns and objectives are rolled out as per plan- Collect feedback from internal stakeholders regarding campaign success and postmortems- Make decisions and recommendations on the best form of media and durations for specific clients and campaigns;- Co-ordinate and manage key sponsorship events and paid media campaigns- Sign off and manage proposals, including cost schedules with internal key stakeholders- Facilitate project meetings and supervise the implementation and delivery of campaign and / or event plans through specific initiatives to meet the objectives of the events and / or campaigns.- Manage key stakeholder expectations, escalating risks before they become problems- Offer potential solutions, and advise on potential delivery delays- Budget management of paid media campaigns- Develop marketing collateral to promote the SunBet brand at property level- Write communications briefs, ensuring that creative and media are effectively integrated- Collaborate with the media agency or in-house Digital Content Team to help them understand sports betting business objectives and advertising requirements- Liaise with the creative team and internal clients to develop media concepts, programmes and campaigns to suit the business requirements

Sports betting VIP Player/ Affilliate Development- Leverage existing relationships to initiate and develop relationships with potential clients and affiliates to acquire clients to the companies operation- Communicate and conduct regular follow-ups with existing and potential sports betting clients and affiliates to maintain the relationship- Conduct face-to-face meetings with clients at sports events to initiate, build and secure business for the company- Conduct meet-and-greet’s; and familiarization trips; and entertain and host clients and affiliates whenever required

Affiliate Analytics & Reporting- Perform data analysis of affiliate activity on a monthly basis- Use insights and customer intelligence to execute and improve the end-to-end (plan, test, execute, measure and refine) programme.- Regularly review affiliate partnerships and initiatives to ensure ongoing optimisation ideas are implemented- Regular reviews of performance within Google analytics and revenue reporting systems- Monitor and evaluate affiliate campaign performance in order to optimise future campaigns- Conduct analyses in order to draw meaningful conclusions from data reports around the success of campaigns and translate them into a recommendations for future campaigns

Stakeholder Engagement

