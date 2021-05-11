Agricultural Manager at Rhodes Food Group

Control and manage the issue, receipt and recording of all Fresh Product stock and bins/containers, both on the site and at suppliers, to ensure optimum utilization of such items in the most effective manner and the verification of such stocks by means of routine stock counts. (Preferable FIFO, pending quality of Fresh Product).

Weighing and recording of all products entering and exiting the premises as well as the grading of all Fresh Products received.

Visit suppliers to discuss performance metrics, to provide performance feedback, and to discuss production forecasts in order to identify any deviations at an early stage to ensure the necessary corrective actions are implemented timeously and in the least disruptive manner.

Quality of water used by supplier.

Pesticide and/or fertilizer spray program and applications.

Cultivars and planting dates.

Supplier performance re its ability to meet quality and delivery requirements on a continuous basis.

Audit suppliers on a regular basis to monitor and record the following in properly controlled manner:

Negotiate Fresh Product prices and terms and conditions with suppliers and ensure that such negotiations are properly contracted, documented and filed according to the company specifications.

Laisse and build relations with existing suppliers and identify, select and approve potential new suppliers based on the company selection methodology and criteria.

Plan, Contract, Manage, Co-ordinate and Communication of Fresh Product plantings and deliveries on a continuous bases to ensure operational requirements are met in an effective manner that meet all legal, statutory and company specific requirements.

Procurement of Fresh Product needed to meet the operational requirements of the plant in an efficient and cost effective manner.

The Agricultural Manager is responsible for the provision of all the necessary tools to enable all the departments, which depend on the services of the Agricultural Department, to perform their activities and functions to the required standard thereby producing food safe quality products and provide services that comply with customer requirements.

Responsible for the general housekeeping and safety in all the areas under the control of Fresh Product, including all items that is under the control and supervision of Fresh Product, eg bins, drums , weighbridge, etc.

Manage both wet and dry waste in manner that will ensure recycle targets are improved on a continuous basis.

Review, update and document Fresh Product practices and processes to accommodate workflows, cycle times, position responsibilities, or system flows in accordance with new or changing operational requirements, environmental policies, standards, regulations, or laws.

Maintain and improve agreed staffing levels in the Agricultural Department to meet departmental performances requirements and goals.

Conduct Performance Appraisals and manage performance, identify shortcomings and implement training interventions as and when required.

Ensure that the Key Performance Indicators applicable to LVP is achieved.

Execute ad hoc tasks/duties as may be required from time to time

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

Problem Solving And Decision Making

Attention to detail

Computer Literacy

Planning & Organising

Numeracy

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Other Agriculture, Fishing & Forestry

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Rhodes Food Group is an internationally recognised producer of fresh, frozen and long life convenience meal solutions for customers and consumers throughout South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and in major global markets.

Based in Groot Drakenstein in the Western Cape, South Africa, Rhodes Food Group has a well-capitalised production base comprising 15 manufacturing facilities across South Africa and a fruit processing facility in Swaziland. All operations are well-located close to sources of raw materials and end markets.

The Group also owns a dairy farm at Groot Drakenstein and pineapple plantations in Swaziland and its product range includes canned fruit, jam, vegetable and meat products, bottled salads, fruit juices and purees, fresh ready meals, pies, pastries, bakery and dairy products.

Vegetable Products:

The canned vegetable facility was bought in 2007 and is located near Louis Trichardt in the Limpopo Province. The short distance from its major supply base of raw materials allows Rhodes Food Group to procure the highest quality of canned vegetables ensuring top product quality.

The factory produces premium quality canned vegetable products, including various tomato products, corn, mixed vegetables, baked beans, spaghetti, chakalaka and more.

People form the core of this highly motivated team, which consists of 436 permanent employees. Their “can do” attitude means the unit can react to any condition timeously and produce superior quality foods.

The facility is continually being upgraded and is benchmarked against the best in the world. It complies with international food safety regulations, has high food safety standards, is HACCP accredited and undergoes annual GFSI Intermediate audits.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual leave

Short Term Incentive

Sick Leave

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Cell Phone Alllowance

