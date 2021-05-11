Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions Delivery (CH663) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for an Analyst Developer in their Digital Solutions Delivery team. As an Analyst Developer, you will perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support for remote banking related applications with specific business requirements.

Experience and Qualifications

Minimum:

National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)

A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT

7 years’ proven software development in a banking or fintech related industry

Experience with the following Development languages & technologies: JBoss EAP Java Script Framework XML HTML5, CSS Java JSP SQL Web Services Spring Rest Services (e.g. Swagger Contracts) Mobile Development Maven Hibernate Docker (Nice to have) Linkerd Nice to have) Azure DevOps (Nice to have) AWS/Cloud (Nice to have)



Knowledge

Minimum:

IT Systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

Communication (written and verbal)

Interpersonal / Relationship management

Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving

The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision

Willingness to take ownership and accountability

Team Player

Additional Information

Valid driver’s license

Contactable on (own) cell phone

Wiling to work after hours / over weekends (if required)

Clear credit record

Clear criminal record

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

