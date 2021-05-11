Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions Delivery (CH663) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for an Analyst Developer in their Digital Solutions Delivery team. As an Analyst Developer, you will perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support for remote banking related applications with specific business requirements.
Experience and Qualifications
Minimum:
- National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)
- A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT
- 7 years’ proven software development in a banking or fintech related industry
- Experience with the following Development languages & technologies:
- JBoss EAP
- Java Script Framework
- XML
- HTML5, CSS
- Java
- JSP
- SQL
- Web Services
- Spring
- Rest Services (e.g. Swagger Contracts)
- Mobile Development
- Maven
- Hibernate
- Docker (Nice to have)
- Linkerd Nice to have)
- Azure DevOps (Nice to have)
- AWS/Cloud (Nice to have)
Knowledge
Minimum:
- IT Systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Skills
- Communication (written and verbal)
- Interpersonal / Relationship management
- Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving
- The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines
- Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
- Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision
- Willingness to take ownership and accountability
- Team Player
Additional Information
- Valid driver’s license
- Contactable on (own) cell phone
- Wiling to work after hours / over weekends (if required)
- Clear credit record
- Clear criminal record
General:
