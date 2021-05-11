Asset Tracking Administrator at Headhunters

Our client that specialises in bespoke industrial turnkey solutions is currently looking to employ an Asset Tracking Administrator.

The successful candidate will be responsible for monitoring and preparing reports on the movement of vehicles, machinery, tools and other company assets and will also assist the CEO with any additional admin responsibilities with which he needs aid.

Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Must be Computer literate (MS Excel)

Previous experience in vehicle and related administration minimum 2 years

Own transport

