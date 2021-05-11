Audit Supervisor at A2A Kopano Incorporated

A2A Kopano Incorporated is looking for a senior external auditor/ external audit supervisor to conduct external audits on a 12 – 15 Month Contract. The preferred candidate will assist our clientele to meet their reporting requirements by providing an objective and independent examination of annual reports.

The suitable candidate for this role must possess at a minimum:

BCompt degree

Minimum 2 years public or private sector auditing experience

Completed SAICA articles

Exposure and knowledge of PFMA and IFRS

Exposure and knowledge of Teammate

Supply Chain Management (advantageous)

Caseware (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

External Audits

SAICA Articles

Private Sector Audits

Public Sector Audits

Probity audits

Desired Skills:

Auditing

External Auditing

Articles

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years External Auditing

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

A2A Kopano Incorporated was established in 2006 to provide clients with excellent service in our field. With branches countrywide, this national footprint means we can serve clients wherever they are, whatever their financial need. Our clients are at the core of our business and our projects are driven by our client’s needs.

APPLY NOW

Learn more/Apply for this position