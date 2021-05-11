Azure DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Play an instrumental role working on a range of creative and engaging projects as the next Azure DevOps Engineer sought by a dynamic and successful Managed Service and Cloud Solutions provider in Cape Town. You will tackle complex and technically challenging automation requirements for a range of customers within the Azure sphere while being responsible for the customer application lifecycle management – collaborating with customers on change, test, and release cycles for numerous Microservice based architectures. You must have 5 years IT work experience, 3+ years being in Infrastructure, Linux, Windows, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, Active Directory, PowerShell, Bash, .Net, Azure DevOps, Visual Studio and CI / CD [URL Removed] cloud architectures into deployable code (IAC) using industry standard tools such as ARM, PowerShell, YAML.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum 5 years IT experience with 3+ in IT Infrastructure in a design or implementation capacity Architect, Senior Engineer or Consultant or Software Developer.
- Ability to work in an agile environment.
- A good understanding of the full software life cycle, including requirements, design, development, testing, and maintenance.
- Server operational experience (both Linux and Windows).
- Understanding of cloud technologies (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS).
- Microsoft Azure, understanding of the following:
- Load balancers, DNS, virtual networks, and firewalls.
- Azure App Service, Azure SQL, Azure Service Fabric, Azure Storage Account, Virtual Machines, Event Hubs.
- Monitoring, Log Analytics, performance metrics –
Active Directory basics. Azure AD authentication. Users and groups. Roles / RBAC / Service P.
- ARM templates writing, setup automation for resource provisioning.
- Use of PowerShell for provisioning and automation.
- CLI / Bash scripting.
- Experience of Automation of infrastructure services on Azure using Runbooks.
- Experience of PowerShell, Bash and .NET.
- Experience of Microservices on Azure.
- Proficiency with Azure DevOps and Visual Studio including:
- Creation and management of CI / CD Pipelines.
- JSON / YAML.
- Service Connections.
- Artefact Repositories.
- Source Control.
- Test Management.
- Release Management.
- Git.
- Good understanding of REST, HTTP protocol, XML and Webhooks.
- Working knowledge of databases including MS SQL and MongoDB.
Nice-to-haves
- Experience building Azure Logic and Function Apps.
- Terraform.
- Kafka, Debezium.
- Azure Certification is a PLUS. Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) Certification. Any of the 70-4xx (Azure DevOps Engineer Expert) or 70-5xx (Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions, implementing MS Azure Infrastructure Solutions, Microsoft Architecting Azure Solutions).
- Docker and Kubernetes.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Monitor and understand own performance against vision summary.
- Prioritise workload and manage working time effectively.
- Able to work solo on a project or as part of a wider project team.
- You will receive training and full support from day one and will be part of a strong team.
- Study support may be available for further qualifications and training if the candidate demonstrates relevant interest and competency.
- Courteous and professional manner at all times.
- Confidence and ability to communicate well at all levels both verbally and in written form.
- Good communicator and listener, able to draw out detailed requirements.
- Ability to manage workload and adapt to changing environment.
- Ability to use good judgement and discretion when handling confidential or sensitive information.
- An ethos of continual improvement.
- Creative problem solver with innovative approaches to problems.
- Good teamwork and interpersonal skills.
