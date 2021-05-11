Azure DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Play an instrumental role working on a range of creative and engaging projects as the next Azure DevOps Engineer sought by a dynamic and successful Managed Service and Cloud Solutions provider in Cape Town. You will tackle complex and technically challenging automation requirements for a range of customers within the Azure sphere while being responsible for the customer application lifecycle management – collaborating with customers on change, test, and release cycles for numerous Microservice based architectures. You must have 5 years IT work experience, 3+ years being in Infrastructure, Linux, Windows, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, Active Directory, PowerShell, Bash, .Net, Azure DevOps, Visual Studio and CI / CD [URL Removed] cloud architectures into deployable code (IAC) using industry standard tools such as ARM, PowerShell, YAML.

Capture user stories and translate into technical requirements.

Manage and prioritise development backlog and assigned tasks, clearly report status and progress.

Produce high-performing, well documented code and training materials.

Co-ordinate and manage full testing of new designs.

Consult with peers for feedback during testing stages.

Develop build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning.

Implement metrics and develop ways to improve deployments.

Provide technical guidance and educate team members and co-workers on development and operations.

Brainstorm new ideas and ways to improve service delivery.

Build, maintain, and monitor configuration standards.

Maintain day-to-day management and administration of projects.

Management and maintenance of CI and CD tools.

Document and design various processes; update existing processes.

Maintain repositories, define, and manage branching and version control.

Improve infrastructure development and application development.

Follow all best practices and procedures as established by the company.

Ensure security and integrity of DevOps platform and customer secrets, tokens, and certificates.

Implement tools for managing security and compliance in the pipeline.

Create, administer, and maintain certain integration point solutions with other systems or data streams.

System troubleshooting and problem solving across platform and applications.

Suggest and implement approved tools architecture improvements.

Be proactive about learning new technology and Research and Development.

Act as a subject matter expert and escalation point for Azure DevOps.

Train and guide the Practice areas and Operations team in DevOps practices and procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 5 years IT experience with 3+ in IT Infrastructure in a design or implementation capacity Architect, Senior Engineer or Consultant or Software Developer.

Ability to work in an agile environment.

A good understanding of the full software life cycle, including requirements, design, development, testing, and maintenance.

Server operational experience (both Linux and Windows).

Understanding of cloud technologies (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS).

Microsoft Azure, understanding of the following:

Load balancers, DNS, virtual networks, and firewalls.

Azure App Service, Azure SQL, Azure Service Fabric, Azure Storage Account, Virtual Machines, Event Hubs.

Monitoring, Log Analytics, performance metrics –

Active Directory basics. Azure AD authentication. Users and groups. Roles / RBAC / Service P.

ARM templates writing, setup automation for resource provisioning.

Use of PowerShell for provisioning and automation.

CLI / Bash scripting.

Experience of Automation of infrastructure services on Azure using Runbooks.

Experience of PowerShell, Bash and .NET.

Experience of Microservices on Azure.

Proficiency with Azure DevOps and Visual Studio including:

Creation and management of CI / CD Pipelines.

JSON / YAML.

Service Connections.

Artefact Repositories.

Source Control.

Test Management.

Release Management.

Git.

Good understanding of REST, HTTP protocol, XML and Webhooks.

Working knowledge of databases including MS SQL and MongoDB.

Nice-to-haves

Experience building Azure Logic and Function Apps.

Terraform.

Kafka, Debezium.

Azure Certification is a PLUS. Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) Certification. Any of the 70-4xx (Azure DevOps Engineer Expert) or 70-5xx (Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions, implementing MS Azure Infrastructure Solutions, Microsoft Architecting Azure Solutions).

Docker and Kubernetes.

ATTRIBUTES:

Monitor and understand own performance against vision summary.

Prioritise workload and manage working time effectively.

Able to work solo on a project or as part of a wider project team.

You will receive training and full support from day one and will be part of a strong team.

Study support may be available for further qualifications and training if the candidate demonstrates relevant interest and competency.

Courteous and professional manner at all times.

Confidence and ability to communicate well at all levels both verbally and in written form.

Good communicator and listener, able to draw out detailed requirements.

Ability to manage workload and adapt to changing environment.

Ability to use good judgement and discretion when handling confidential or sensitive information.

An ethos of continual improvement.

Creative problem solver with innovative approaches to problems.

Good teamwork and interpersonal skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

