Backend CakePHP Developer (Remote & Contract) (JHB at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading provider of cutting-edge tech for data-driven operations in Centurion seeks a highly skilled Backend CakePHP Developer to write effective, scalable code that drives web applications. The role is fully remote, and you will be expected to manage back-end services and the interchange of data while integrating the front end elements and ensuring high performance and responsiveness to requests. You must possess a Bachelors/Honours Degree in Computer Science or similar discipline with 5-6 years Development experience, 6+ years Programming or Software Engineering experience with exposure to an Agile Project Management environment, MySQL, Webservices, HTML, CSS, JavaScript & strong AngularJS & CakePHP including conventions, patterns, Object-Relational Mapping (ORM), suite of helpers and their use in the presentation layer & be familiar with the Fat Mode, Skinny Controller approach. Please note this is a 12-Month Contract.DUTIES: Write clean, fast CakePHP and Angular framework code of a high standard in a timely and scalable way.

Produce detailed specifications.

Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software and databases.

Solve complex performance problems and architectural challenges.

Develop, record and maintain cutting-edge applications in an Agile environment.

Prepare and maintain all applications utilising best practice development tools.

Provide technical related consultation plus expertise to all various staff members.

Write technical as well as non-technical specifications along with a record of all procedures.

Review product needs documents and participate for integration with partners.

Provide insight to the integration of 3 rd parties and outline the API requirements.

parties and outline the API requirements. Convey effectively with all task progress, evaluations, suggestions, schedules along with technical and process issues.

Resolve identified issues related to development with different customers varying from senior managers to varied technical personnel.

Head responsibility to evaluate, design, develop and assist application systems.

Maintain and manage clear plus complete documentation.

Interpret and evaluate business needs to determine risks along with web application development requirements.

Interact with all experienced functional consultants with purpose to write development parameters.

Guide business decisions from technical perspective like performance, reliability, scalability and security.

Write all clean Object-Oriented CakePHP and Angular framework code as well as efficient SQL.

Lead the entire web application development lifecycle right from concept stage to delivery and post-launch support. Key Areas: Be involved and participate in the overall application lifecycle.

Main focus on coding and debugging.

Define and communicate technical and design requirements.

Provide training, help and support to other team members.

Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of Designers, Front End Developers and System Administrators.

Collaborate with Front End Developer to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.

Gather and address technical and design requirements.

Routinely inspect server code for speed optimization.

Responsible for the development of analytics of any arising solutions in the site/software where you also develop and maintain automated tests. REQUIREMENTS: Honours / Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Analytics or Informatics or similar discipline and 5 – 6 years relevant Development experience.

OR Masters Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Analytics or Informatics or similar discipline will be advantageous and 3 years relevant Development experience.

6+ Years Programming or Software Engineering experience including development in an Agile environment.

Strong CakePHP and its extensive feature set and AngularJS.

Understanding of basic CakePHP conventions and patterns.

Knowledge of CakePHPs Object-Relational Mapping (ORM).

Knowledge of CakePHPs suite of helpers and their use in the presentation layer.

Familiar with the Fat Mode, Skinny Controller approach.

Good knowledge of relational databases such as MySQL, version control tools and developing Web Services.

Understanding of Open Source projects.

Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies.

Software Testing.

Experience in integration with third-party APIs.

Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system.

User authentication and authorisation between multiple systems, servers and environments.

Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.

Familiar with Front End languages HTML, JavaScript and CSS.

Knowledge of Object Oriented PHP Programming.

Experience in Laravel framework desirable.

An understanding of the latest IT trends and their effect on organisational environment.

Exposure to Agile Project Management. ATTRIBUTES: Strong problem-solving skills.

Excellent organisational and time management skills.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Teamwork and communication skills because most projects require input from individuals in different roles.

Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideas. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.