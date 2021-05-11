Brand Manager at Taboo Group SA

An elite Hospitality Group specializing in the Night Club Venue arena is seeking a skilled, creative & organized Brand Manager to run the behind the scenes administrative and creative operations as well as the brand management of the businesses.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Develop & implement a coordinated integrated marketing plan that grows the Venues.
- Produce bold and commercially compelling ideas capable of practical execution across all functions
- Day to day management of a portfolio of brands/SKUs, from demand, pricing, forecasting, sales, budgets, contract negiotations and tracking etc.
- Own and build the brands in both the commercial and consumer space
- Deliver growth in key existing and new segments and/or categories relevant to your brand/s
- Forge strong internal and external partnerships, with colleagues, suppliers and key stakeholders to drive growth
- Assist with event organization and projects
- You will work with key stakeholders in the Marketing centers of excellence on pricing, research, media and events
- End to end ownership of your brand portfolio (strategy, ideation, feasibility through to execution)
QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Business marketing mindset: Knowing and understanding the administrative and operations of a business
- An enquiring mind and sense of curiosity
- Strong view based on fact and insights
- The ability to get down and deliver on day to day execution whilst still thinking big and strategically
- Great project management skills and someone who delivers on time
- Be agile and collaborative with a strong CAN-DO attitude
- Someone who can lead and grow people around them, whilst still developing themselves
- Marketing qualification relevant to a brand manager role with at least 4+ years’ experience in Brand Management
- Experience with Event Coordination & Marketing
Desired Skills:
- Brand Management
- Project Management
- Decision making
- Business marketing
- Marketing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Brand Management
About The Employer:
