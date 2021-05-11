Brand Manager at Taboo Group SA

An elite Hospitality Group specializing in the Night Club Venue arena is seeking a skilled, creative & organized Brand Manager to run the behind the scenes administrative and creative operations as well as the brand management of the businesses.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Develop & implement a coordinated integrated marketing plan that grows the Venues.

Produce bold and commercially compelling ideas capable of practical execution across all functions

Day to day management of a portfolio of brands/SKUs, from demand, pricing, forecasting, sales, budgets, contract negiotations and tracking etc.

Own and build the brands in both the commercial and consumer space

Deliver growth in key existing and new segments and/or categories relevant to your brand/s

Forge strong internal and external partnerships, with colleagues, suppliers and key stakeholders to drive growth

Assist with event organization and projects

You will work with key stakeholders in the Marketing centers of excellence on pricing, research, media and events

End to end ownership of your brand portfolio (strategy, ideation, feasibility through to execution)

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

Business marketing mindset: Knowing and understanding the administrative and operations of a business

An enquiring mind and sense of curiosity

Strong view based on fact and insights

The ability to get down and deliver on day to day execution whilst still thinking big and strategically

Great project management skills and someone who delivers on time

Be agile and collaborative with a strong CAN-DO attitude

Someone who can lead and grow people around them, whilst still developing themselves

Marketing qualification relevant to a brand manager role with at least 4+ years’ experience in Brand Management

Experience with Event Coordination & Marketing

Desired Skills:

Brand Management

Project Management

Decision making

Business marketing

Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Brand Management

About The Employer:

