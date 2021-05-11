Brand Manager at Taboo Group SA

May 11, 2021

An elite Hospitality Group specializing in the Night Club Venue arena is seeking a skilled, creative & organized Brand Manager to run the behind the scenes administrative and creative operations as well as the brand management of the businesses.

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Develop & implement a coordinated integrated marketing plan that grows the Venues.
  • Produce bold and commercially compelling ideas capable of practical execution across all functions
  • Day to day management of a portfolio of brands/SKUs, from demand, pricing, forecasting, sales, budgets, contract negiotations and tracking etc.
  • Own and build the brands in both the commercial and consumer space
  • Deliver growth in key existing and new segments and/or categories relevant to your brand/s
  • Forge strong internal and external partnerships, with colleagues, suppliers and key stakeholders to drive growth
  • Assist with event organization and projects
  • You will work with key stakeholders in the Marketing centers of excellence on pricing, research, media and events
  • End to end ownership of your brand portfolio (strategy, ideation, feasibility through to execution)

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • Business marketing mindset: Knowing and understanding the administrative and operations of a business
  • An enquiring mind and sense of curiosity
  • Strong view based on fact and insights
  • The ability to get down and deliver on day to day execution whilst still thinking big and strategically
  • Great project management skills and someone who delivers on time
  • Be agile and collaborative with a strong CAN-DO attitude
  • Someone who can lead and grow people around them, whilst still developing themselves
  • Marketing qualification relevant to a brand manager role with at least 4+ years’ experience in Brand Management
  • Experience with Event Coordination & Marketing

Desired Skills:

  • Brand Management
  • Project Management
  • Decision making
  • Business marketing
  • Marketing

Desired Skills:

  • research
  • ideation
  • Brand Strategy
  • Project Management
  • Event Coordination
  • Event Planning
  • Management
  • Administration
  • Office Admin
  • Brand Implementation
  • Brand Management
  • Marketing strategies
  • Strategic marketing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Brand Management

About The Employer:

