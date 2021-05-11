Call Centre Team Manager at Merchants

JOB PURPOSE

The purpose of this role is to lead and manage the Team Leaders within the business unit, ensuring the operational performance metrics are met.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

People Management

Coaches and supports Team Leaders

Day to day management of Team Leader performance

Documents Team Leaders Personal Development Plans

Regularly communicates to Team Leaders and Agents

Develops performance promises for all Team Leaders and conducts midyear and annual reviews

Ensures that all Human Resources policies and procedures are observed

Customer Relations

Manages customer escalations and complaints

Ensures operational delivery is in line with contractual obligations

Provides input and participates in calibration sessions

Reporting & Administration

Provides relevant internal and external reports as per the business unit requirements

Analyses business data identifying and highlighting trends to the management team

Monitors absenteeism and adherence

Compiles ad hoc reports as and when required

Analyses operational data and takes relevant action

Reviews current reporting tools and suggests improvements to meet the Management Information requirements of the organisation

Arranges log ons for new employees

Ensures Agent time sheets are accurately completed and timeously submitted

Knowledge

Knowledge of and experience in contact centre performance metrics and reporting

2 years as a Team Leader

Desired Skills:

Call Centre

Contact Centre

Operational activities

People Management

About The Employer:

Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences.

We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.

