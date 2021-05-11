Call Centre Team Manager at Merchants

JOB PURPOSE
The purpose of this role is to lead and manage the Team Leaders within the business unit, ensuring the operational performance metrics are met.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
People Management
Coaches and supports Team Leaders
Day to day management of Team Leader performance
Documents Team Leaders Personal Development Plans
Regularly communicates to Team Leaders and Agents
Develops performance promises for all Team Leaders and conducts midyear and annual reviews
Ensures that all Human Resources policies and procedures are observed
Customer Relations
Manages customer escalations and complaints
Ensures operational delivery is in line with contractual obligations
Provides input and participates in calibration sessions
Reporting & Administration
Provides relevant internal and external reports as per the business unit requirements
Analyses business data identifying and highlighting trends to the management team
Monitors absenteeism and adherence
Compiles ad hoc reports as and when required
Analyses operational data and takes relevant action
Reviews current reporting tools and suggests improvements to meet the Management Information requirements of the organisation
Arranges log ons for new employees
Ensures Agent time sheets are accurately completed and timeously submitted
Knowledge
Knowledge of and experience in contact centre performance metrics and reporting
2 years as a Team Leader
Desired Skills:
- Call Centre
- Contact Centre
- Operational activities
- People Management
About The Employer:
Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences.
We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.