Compliance Guidance Officer- Group Compliance Serv

Minimum Requirements:

Completed LLB degree (admitted attorney advantageous)

Post-graduate qualification in compliance management (advantageous)

At least three to five years experience within a compliance environment with focus on FAIS and advice.

Understanding of the financial services and insurance industry essential.

RE5 is advantageous

Responsibilities:

Assist management to define, set and manage compliance framework, policies and standards specific to the function;

Regulatory change management;

Assist management in development and maintenance of the Regulatory Frameworks (CRMPs) for the GCSA function;

Be responsible for the document hub in the GCSA function;

Compliance monitoring of the applicable business unit compliance functions and assurance across the business units;

Regulatory training and awareness, in conjunction with the training team;

Assist management with identification and evaluation of compliance exposures/regulatory breaches;

Keep incident and breaches register up to date;

Assist with regulatory reporting, requests and queries;

Assist business unit compliance with queries and guidance;

Ensure that team annual objectives are met;

Key liaison with product distribution compliance, legal and business unit compliance with regards to advice and services.

Monitor the efficiency and consistency of compliance controls compliance measures;

Monitor the efficiency and consistency of oversight arrangements;

Update the relevant compliance monitoring programs where necessary; and

Providing reports to management

