Compliance Guidance Officer- Group Compliance Serv

May 11, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Completed LLB degree (admitted attorney advantageous)
  • Post-graduate qualification in compliance management (advantageous)
  • At least three to five years experience within a compliance environment with focus on FAIS and advice.
  • Understanding of the financial services and insurance industry essential.
  • RE5 is advantageous

Responsibilities:

  • Assist management to define, set and manage compliance framework, policies and standards specific to the function;
  • Regulatory change management;
  • Assist management in development and maintenance of the Regulatory Frameworks (CRMPs) for the GCSA function;
  • Be responsible for the document hub in the GCSA function;
  • Compliance monitoring of the applicable business unit compliance functions and assurance across the business units;
  • Regulatory training and awareness, in conjunction with the training team;
  • Assist management with identification and evaluation of compliance exposures/regulatory breaches;
  • Keep incident and breaches register up to date;
  • Assist with regulatory reporting, requests and queries;
  • Assist business unit compliance with queries and guidance;
  • Ensure that team annual objectives are met;
  • Key liaison with product distribution compliance, legal and business unit compliance with regards to advice and services.
  • Monitor the efficiency and consistency of compliance controls compliance measures;
  • Monitor the efficiency and consistency of oversight arrangements;
  • Update the relevant compliance monitoring programs where necessary; and
  • Providing reports to management

