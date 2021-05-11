Contract Administrator

Provide contract administration services during the projcet life cycle and contract duration
Maintain contract compliance
Measure work completed and compile, verify final close-out documentation
Communicate and negotiate with contractors
Enforce the contract conditions and specifications
Input and facilitate the implementation of the process related to contract dispute resolution
Develop and produce continuous updates on contract management perfomrance index
Uitilise appropriate computer software which optimises cost and time
Facilitate project contract management training and development
Participate in negotiations with contractors to conclude contracts
Support Contract manager in contractor communication and performance management of contractors
Maintaining KPI reports for contractors weekly
Participate and support the procurement process
Compiling procurement and contractual documentation for approval
Working knowledge of NEC suite of contracts
National Diploma – Contract Administration
Desired Skills:
- Analytical thinker
- Strong Interpersonal Skills
- tact
- Teamwork
- communication skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Largest electricity company in South Africa