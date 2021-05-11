Contract Administrator

Provide contract administration services during the projcet life cycle and contract duration

Maintain contract compliance

Measure work completed and compile, verify final close-out documentation

Communicate and negotiate with contractors

Enforce the contract conditions and specifications

Input and facilitate the implementation of the process related to contract dispute resolution

Develop and produce continuous updates on contract management perfomrance index

Uitilise appropriate computer software which optimises cost and time

Facilitate project contract management training and development

Participate in negotiations with contractors to conclude contracts

Support Contract manager in contractor communication and performance management of contractors

Maintaining KPI reports for contractors weekly

Participate and support the procurement process

Compiling procurement and contractual documentation for approval

Working knowledge of NEC suite of contracts

National Diploma – Contract Administration

Desired Skills:

Analytical thinker

Strong Interpersonal Skills

tact

Teamwork

communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Largest electricity company in South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position