Design Engineer at Headhunters

A medium-sized, multi-disciplinary Engineering and Manufacturing firm currently has an immediate opening for a Design Engineer.

The successful candidate will report directly to the Engineering Manager.

The role will require a highly motivated, dynamic individual with the advanced design and CAD (Inventor and AutoCAD) experience in a multi-disciplinary engineering environment.

Key Roles and Responsibilities will include:

3D (or 2D) Designing/Drafting of various types of prototypes, products, layouts, etc. in a multi-disciplined Engineering Environment

Implement, maintain, and control the companys internal technical/design standards

Research and implementation of clients detailed engineering/design standards from time to time

Manage the Change Control process, and design-office document control procedures (incl. revision record-keeping) to ensure that change is communicated effectively and without delay

Interface with management, other engineers and workshop/site teams

Mentoring and managing of Junior Draftsmen/Designers

Create and Maintain technical project files

Assist with Quoting and Estimating of new projects as may be required from time to time

Take responsibility for the technical soundness and compliance of designs to the customers, and general/best engineering practices and standards

Organize and lead internal and external design reviews

Skills, Qualifications, and Requirements:

Applicable qualifications in Mechanical Engineering will be advantageous

Experience in the Mining & Mineral Process Sector will be advantageous

3+ years experience as a Designer/Draftsperson in an multi-disciplinary Engineering/Project Environment

Advanced/Expert Proficiency in Autodesk Inventor and AutoCAD (Essential)

Knowledge and experience of Inventor iLogic will be advantageous

Capable of working in a fast-paced and high-pressure environment

Capable of working independently (self-driven) to targets and to a KPI System

Capable and willing to work extended hours and weekends as may be required from time-to-time

Capable and willing to travel for extended periods as may be required from time-to-time

As a minimum, computer literacy/proficiency in the following packages:, Microsoft Office Package, MS Projects

Own reliable transport

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

