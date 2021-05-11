Design Engineer at Headhunters

A medium-sized, multi-disciplinary Engineering and Manufacturing firm currently has an immediate opening for a Design Engineer.
The successful candidate will report directly to the Engineering Manager.
The role will require a highly motivated, dynamic individual with the advanced design and CAD (Inventor and AutoCAD) experience in a multi-disciplinary engineering environment.
Key Roles and Responsibilities will include:
- 3D (or 2D) Designing/Drafting of various types of prototypes, products, layouts, etc. in a multi-disciplined Engineering Environment
- Implement, maintain, and control the companys internal technical/design standards
- Research and implementation of clients detailed engineering/design standards from time to time
- Manage the Change Control process, and design-office document control procedures (incl. revision record-keeping) to ensure that change is communicated effectively and without delay
- Interface with management, other engineers and workshop/site teams
- Mentoring and managing of Junior Draftsmen/Designers
- Create and Maintain technical project files
- Assist with Quoting and Estimating of new projects as may be required from time to time
- Take responsibility for the technical soundness and compliance of designs to the customers, and general/best engineering practices and standards
- Organize and lead internal and external design reviews
Skills, Qualifications, and Requirements:
- Applicable qualifications in Mechanical Engineering will be advantageous
- Experience in the Mining & Mineral Process Sector will be advantageous
- 3+ years experience as a Designer/Draftsperson in an multi-disciplinary Engineering/Project Environment
- Advanced/Expert Proficiency in Autodesk Inventor and AutoCAD (Essential)
- Knowledge and experience of Inventor iLogic will be advantageous
- Capable of working in a fast-paced and high-pressure environment
- Capable of working independently (self-driven) to targets and to a KPI System
- Capable and willing to work extended hours and weekends as may be required from time-to-time
- Capable and willing to travel for extended periods as may be required from time-to-time
- As a minimum, computer literacy/proficiency in the following packages:, Microsoft Office Package, MS Projects
- Own reliable transport
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.