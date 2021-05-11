Developer – C# / .NET (Jnr – Mid) at Parvana

About the Client:

A solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, this organisation offers the option to be head office or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local clients but they do international off-shore development too.

Responsibilities:

Working within an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack of technologies.

Delivering enhancements and features, as well as ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality.

Qualifications:

Any relevant qualification

Skills / Experience:

2 – 3 years hands on development experience.

C# / .Net experience essential.

Xamarin experience essential.

Knowledge in the following: Azure | WinForms | MS SQL Server and IIS

Experience in the following would be beneficial: Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI). Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC). Entity Framework | Git Source Control. Agile & Test Driven Development experience.



