DRS Administrator at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To maintain the Debt Review System (DRS) and providing information relating to DRS functions, data, performance, reconciliation and operations to various stakeholders.
Experience
Minimum:
- Minimum of 2 years’ relevant working experience in a data analysis, systems management and/or reporting environment.
Ideal:
- Previous experience in Compliance and Reconciliations
- Previous experience working with a process administration system (e.g. debt review system)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Certification in SQL Programming
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Data Analysis
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Information management systems
- Credit Risk Management
- National Credit Act (NCA)
- Debt review practice and processes
- Debt collection
- Knowledge and understanding of budgeting and accounting principles
- Client-centric principles
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Capitec Bank banking systems and principles
- Capitec Bank policies, procedures and risk frameworks
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Administration Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Planning and Organising
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Relating and Networking
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals