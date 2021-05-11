DRS Administrator at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 11, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To maintain the Debt Review System (DRS) and providing information relating to DRS functions, data, performance, reconciliation and operations to various stakeholders.

Experience

Minimum:

  • Minimum of 2 years’ relevant working experience in a data analysis, systems management and/or reporting environment.

Ideal:

  • Previous experience in Compliance and Reconciliations
  • Previous experience working with a process administration system (e.g. debt review system)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • Certification in SQL Programming

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Data Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • Information management systems
  • Credit Risk Management
  • National Credit Act (NCA)
  • Debt review practice and processes
  • Debt collection
  • Knowledge and understanding of budgeting and accounting principles
  • Client-centric principles

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

  • Capitec Bank banking systems and principles
  • Capitec Bank policies, procedures and risk frameworks

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Administration Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Planning and Organising
  • Following Instructions and Procedures
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Relating and Networking

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position