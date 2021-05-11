DRS Administrator at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To maintain the Debt Review System (DRS) and providing information relating to DRS functions, data, performance, reconciliation and operations to various stakeholders.

Experience

Minimum:

Minimum of 2 years’ relevant working experience in a data analysis, systems management and/or reporting environment.

Ideal:

Previous experience in Compliance and Reconciliations

Previous experience working with a process administration system (e.g. debt review system)

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Certification in SQL Programming

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Data Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

Information management systems

Credit Risk Management

National Credit Act (NCA)

Debt review practice and processes

Debt collection

Knowledge and understanding of budgeting and accounting principles

Client-centric principles

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Capitec Bank banking systems and principles

Capitec Bank policies, procedures and risk frameworks

Skills

Communications Skills

Administration Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Planning and Organising

Following Instructions and Procedures

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Relating and Networking

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

