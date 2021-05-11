Electrical Engineer

May 11, 2021

Job Experience:

  • 2-3 Years experience in mine winder equipment (advantage) or,
  • Electrical design (MCC, MV /LV) experience within Mining Industry
  • BEng / BTech Electrical Engineering
  • Registered with ECSA as PR or at least eligible for registration

Skills Required:

  • Design of electrical sub-assemblies of mine winders ad associated equipment.
  • Thorough understanding of motor control / VSD / Drive system
  • Thorough understanding of protection and control systems for winders
  • Specifying / testing working knowledge of:
    • Low voltage distribution and PLC-based control systems
    • CAD and Eplan drawing packages
    • Calculations for components and sub-assemblies
    • Configuration of various types of drive systems
    • Quality management system, internal and external
  • Manage designers and technicians in a multi-disciplinary team
  • Technical coordination of manufacturing and site personal

Responsibilities:

  • Development of new protection, control, and drive systems application
  • Documentation including operating procedures, Risk Assessments, and descriptions
  • Training of internal and customer personal on drive operations
  • Continuous self-education relating to new products and methods.
  • Technical support for commissioning technicians and customer personnel

