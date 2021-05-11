Electrical Engineer

Job Experience:

2-3 Years experience in mine winder equipment (advantage) or,

Electrical design (MCC, MV /LV) experience within Mining Industry

BEng / BTech Electrical Engineering

Registered with ECSA as PR or at least eligible for registration

Skills Required:

Design of electrical sub-assemblies of mine winders ad associated equipment.

Thorough understanding of motor control / VSD / Drive system

Thorough understanding of protection and control systems for winders

Specifying / testing working knowledge of:

Low voltage distribution and PLC-based control systems



CAD and Eplan drawing packages



Calculations for components and sub-assemblies



Configuration of various types of drive systems



Quality management system, internal and external

Manage designers and technicians in a multi-disciplinary team

Technical coordination of manufacturing and site personal

Responsibilities:

Development of new protection, control, and drive systems application

Documentation including operating procedures, Risk Assessments, and descriptions

Training of internal and customer personal on drive operations

Continuous self-education relating to new products and methods.

Technical support for commissioning technicians and customer personnel

