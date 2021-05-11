Electrical Engineer

Job Experience:
- 2-3 Years experience in mine winder equipment (advantage) or,
- Electrical design (MCC, MV /LV) experience within Mining Industry
- BEng / BTech Electrical Engineering
- Registered with ECSA as PR or at least eligible for registration
Skills Required:
- Design of electrical sub-assemblies of mine winders ad associated equipment.
- Thorough understanding of motor control / VSD / Drive system
- Thorough understanding of protection and control systems for winders
- Specifying / testing working knowledge of:
- Low voltage distribution and PLC-based control systems
- CAD and Eplan drawing packages
- Calculations for components and sub-assemblies
- Configuration of various types of drive systems
- Quality management system, internal and external
- Manage designers and technicians in a multi-disciplinary team
- Technical coordination of manufacturing and site personal
Responsibilities:
- Development of new protection, control, and drive systems application
- Documentation including operating procedures, Risk Assessments, and descriptions
- Training of internal and customer personal on drive operations
- Continuous self-education relating to new products and methods.
- Technical support for commissioning technicians and customer personnel
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. Should you wish to email your CV please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not had a response within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.