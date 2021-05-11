Embedded Software Engineer

Design, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on Windows, Linux and embedded systems

Researches, designs, develops, tests, builds, and coordinates the conversion and/or integration of software products.

identify application requirements

Resolves problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements

Software Requirements

5 years of experience in C/C++.

Object Orientated Design principles.

Understanding of git source control principles.

Experience in using JNI in Java/Android preferable.

Python

Angular

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

