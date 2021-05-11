FBI confirms DarkSide as oil pipeline hacker

The FBI has confirmed that the Darkside ransomware is responsible for the compromise of the Colonial Pipeline networks.

“We continue to work with the company and our government partners on the investigation,” says the FBI in a terse statement issued yesterday.

DarkSide is an experienced group of cyber criminals who have already hacked into scores of companies in the US and Europe.

A statement on DarkSide’s website indicates that the hackers are in “to make money, and not creating problems for society”.

In what could be a new development, Colonial Pipeline’s web site seems to be down, returning a “502 Bad Gateway” response.

On Friday, Colonial Pipeline was forced to close about 5 500 miles of pipeline which supplies much of the fuel for the east coast of the US when it got hit with a ransomware attack.

It’s still unclear how much money the hackers want from Colonial Pipelines, and whether the company is contemplating paying it.