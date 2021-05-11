Field Sales Representative at Global Direct

We urgently require Face to Face sales agents from the following areas:

Pinetown

New Germany

Clermont/ KwaDabeka

Hillcrest

Bothas Hill

KwaNyuswa

Molweni

Mariannhill

Tshelimnyama

Nazareth

St Wendolins

KwaNdengezi

We offer FREE TRAINING, WEEKLY COMMISSION payments and INCENTIVES with no prior sales experience required.

Requirements:

A passed Matric (Grade12)

South African ID

Immediate availability

Working smart phone

Contact us today to secure an interview booking!

Desired Skills:

Strong work ethic

Good communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Direct Marketing & Telesales

Less than 1 year Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position