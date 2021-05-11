Field Sales Representative at Global Direct

We urgently require Face to Face sales agents from the following areas:
- Pinetown
- New Germany
- Clermont/ KwaDabeka
- Hillcrest
- Bothas Hill
- KwaNyuswa
- Molweni
- Mariannhill
- Tshelimnyama
- Nazareth
- St Wendolins
- KwaNdengezi
We offer FREE TRAINING, WEEKLY COMMISSION payments and INCENTIVES with no prior sales experience required.
Requirements:
- A passed Matric (Grade12)
- South African ID
- Immediate availability
- Working smart phone
Contact us today to secure an interview booking!
Desired Skills:
- Strong work ethic
- Good communication skills
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Direct Marketing & Telesales
- Less than 1 year Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric