Field Sales Representative at Global Direct

May 11, 2021

We urgently require Face to Face sales agents from the following areas:

  • Pinetown
  • New Germany
  • Clermont/ KwaDabeka
  • Hillcrest
  • Bothas Hill
  • KwaNyuswa
  • Molweni
  • Mariannhill
  • Tshelimnyama
  • Nazareth
  • St Wendolins
  • KwaNdengezi

We offer FREE TRAINING, WEEKLY COMMISSION payments and INCENTIVES with no prior sales experience required.

Requirements:

  • A passed Matric (Grade12)
  • South African ID
  • Immediate availability
  • Working smart phone

Contact us today to secure an interview booking!

Desired Skills:

  • Strong work ethic
  • Good communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Direct Marketing & Telesales
  • Less than 1 year Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position