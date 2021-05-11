Financial Manager – SM

Position: Financial Manager
Location: Germiston
Salary: R 1 000 000 TCTC per annum
Description:
We are seeking applications from fully qualified accountants CIMA or equivalent, preferably with strong manufacturing experience.
Responsibilities:
- Working as an integral part of the leadership team.
- You will have the responsibility to support and develop your own team of about six.
- You will have previous experience at a similar level and working knowledge of a manufacturing/production environment.
- You will be comfortable delivering continuous improvement and supporting and developing your team, there are plenty of opportunities for you to take the reins and use your passion to deliver a world-class product and service.
- Coordinating and presenting company budgets/forecasts
- Monthly Financial and Operational reporting including budget vs actual variance analysis
- Ensure standard costs are accurate, which includes actual vs standard variance analysis
- Ensure that profitability is maintained by doing profitability analysis and being involved in sales price increases, new product costings and etc.
- Working capital management and reporting
- Ensure compliance with sound accounting principles and corporate governance controls
- Manage subordinates
- Form part of the management team
- Ad hoc financial and operational analysis
Qualifications:
- Tertiary qualification in Management/Financial Accounting
- BCom Management / Financial Accounting (CIMA )
Experience:
- At least 5 years experience in management accounting / financial management
- At least 5 years experience in a manufacturing environment
Desired Skills:
- knowledge of a manufacturing/production environment.
- CIMA
- Management/Financial Accounting
- Microsoft office
- Excel
- ERP (Syspro will be an advantage)
- Financial Audits
- Strong Cost Accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Chartered Institute of Management Accountants