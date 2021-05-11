Financial Manager – SM

May 11, 2021

Position: Financial Manager
Location: Germiston
Salary: R 1 000 000 TCTC per annum

Description:

We are seeking applications from fully qualified accountants CIMA or equivalent, preferably with strong manufacturing experience.

Responsibilities:

  • Working as an integral part of the leadership team.
  • You will have the responsibility to support and develop your own team of about six.
  • You will have previous experience at a similar level and working knowledge of a manufacturing/production environment.
  • You will be comfortable delivering continuous improvement and supporting and developing your team, there are plenty of opportunities for you to take the reins and use your passion to deliver a world-class product and service.
  • Coordinating and presenting company budgets/forecasts
  • Monthly Financial and Operational reporting including budget vs actual variance analysis
  • Ensure standard costs are accurate, which includes actual vs standard variance analysis
  • Ensure that profitability is maintained by doing profitability analysis and being involved in sales price increases, new product costings and etc.
  • Working capital management and reporting
  • Ensure compliance with sound accounting principles and corporate governance controls
  • Manage subordinates
  • Form part of the management team
  • Ad hoc financial and operational analysis

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary qualification in Management/Financial Accounting
  • BCom Management / Financial Accounting (CIMA )

Experience:

  • At least 5 years experience in management accounting / financial management
  • At least 5 years experience in a manufacturing environment

Desired Skills:

  • knowledge of a manufacturing/production environment.
  • CIMA
  • Management/Financial Accounting
  • Microsoft office
  • Excel
  • ERP (Syspro will be an advantage)
  • Financial Audits
  • Strong Cost Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

Learn more/Apply for this position