Financial Manager – SM

Position: Financial Manager

Location: Germiston

Salary: R 1 000 000 TCTC per annum

Description:

We are seeking applications from fully qualified accountants CIMA or equivalent, preferably with strong manufacturing experience.

Responsibilities:

Working as an integral part of the leadership team.

You will have the responsibility to support and develop your own team of about six.

You will have previous experience at a similar level and working knowledge of a manufacturing/production environment.

You will be comfortable delivering continuous improvement and supporting and developing your team, there are plenty of opportunities for you to take the reins and use your passion to deliver a world-class product and service.

Coordinating and presenting company budgets/forecasts

Monthly Financial and Operational reporting including budget vs actual variance analysis

Ensure standard costs are accurate, which includes actual vs standard variance analysis

Ensure that profitability is maintained by doing profitability analysis and being involved in sales price increases, new product costings and etc.

Working capital management and reporting

Ensure compliance with sound accounting principles and corporate governance controls

Manage subordinates

Form part of the management team

Ad hoc financial and operational analysis

Qualifications:

Tertiary qualification in Management/Financial Accounting

BCom Management / Financial Accounting (CIMA )

Experience:

At least 5 years experience in management accounting / financial management

At least 5 years experience in a manufacturing environment

Desired Skills:

knowledge of a manufacturing/production environment.

CIMA

Management/Financial Accounting

Microsoft office

Excel

ERP (Syspro will be an advantage)

Financial Audits

Strong Cost Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

