Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Operating the following machines: Milling – Horizontal and Vertical, Conventional Centre Lathe Turning, Boring Mill, Surface Grinding, CNC Turning, CNC Milling, Radial Arm Drill, Slotting and Drilling
- Calibration and quality assurance
- General safety and housekeeping
- Scheduled inspections on Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) generated tasks
- Stock take, labelling, sorting and ordering
- Occasional in plant measuring where it is not feasible to get an assembly into the workshop
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- N3 / Technical Matric
- Trade tested Fitter and Turner
- CNC machining experience
- Mazak experience (advantageous)
- 3 years CNC machinist experience in a Machine Workshop environment
- Lathe and Milling machines programming experience
- Understand machine drawings and customer requirements
- Knowledge of material types and ability to produce good tolerances and finishes on various material types and hardness’s
- Crane driver’s license (advantageous)
South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Milling – Horizontal and Vertical
- Conventional Centre Lathe Turning
- Boring Mill
- Surface Grinding
- CNC Turning
- CNC Milling
- Radial Arm Drill
- Slotting and Drilling