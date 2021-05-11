Fitter and Turner

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Operating the following machines: Milling – Horizontal and Vertical, Conventional Centre Lathe Turning, Boring Mill, Surface Grinding, CNC Turning, CNC Milling, Radial Arm Drill, Slotting and Drilling
  • Calibration and quality assurance
  • General safety and housekeeping
  • Scheduled inspections on Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) generated tasks
  • Stock take, labelling, sorting and ordering
  • Occasional in plant measuring where it is not feasible to get an assembly into the workshop

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • N3 / Technical Matric
  • Trade tested Fitter and Turner
  • CNC machining experience
  • Mazak experience (advantageous)
  • 3 years CNC machinist experience in a Machine Workshop environment
  • Lathe and Milling machines programming experience
  • Understand machine drawings and customer requirements
  • Knowledge of material types and ability to produce good tolerances and finishes on various material types and hardness’s
  • Crane driver’s license (advantageous)

South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Milling – Horizontal and Vertical
  • Conventional Centre Lathe Turning
  • Boring Mill
  • Surface Grinding
  • CNC Turning
  • CNC Milling
  • Radial Arm Drill
  • Slotting and Drilling

