Fitter and Turner

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Operating the following machines: Milling – Horizontal and Vertical, Conventional Centre Lathe Turning, Boring Mill, Surface Grinding, CNC Turning, CNC Milling, Radial Arm Drill, Slotting and Drilling

Calibration and quality assurance

General safety and housekeeping

Scheduled inspections on Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) generated tasks

Stock take, labelling, sorting and ordering

Occasional in plant measuring where it is not feasible to get an assembly into the workshop

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

N3 / Technical Matric

Trade tested Fitter and Turner

CNC machining experience

Mazak experience (advantageous)

3 years CNC machinist experience in a Machine Workshop environment

Lathe and Milling machines programming experience

Understand machine drawings and customer requirements

Knowledge of material types and ability to produce good tolerances and finishes on various material types and hardness’s

Crane driver’s license (advantageous)

South African Citizens only.

Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Milling – Horizontal and Vertical

Conventional Centre Lathe Turning

Boring Mill

Surface Grinding

CNC Turning

CNC Milling

Radial Arm Drill

Slotting and Drilling

Learn more/Apply for this position