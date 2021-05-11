Fleet Manager

A key client is seeking to recruit a Fleet Manager for their Johannesburg site:

The Fleet Co-ordinator will be responsible for the efficient and effective maintenance and use of company vehicles and coordinated function of drivers. The incumbent will also be responsible for the selection of appropriate vehicles, maintaining them, and making sure that they are in good shape to carry out their functions. Their job function entails making sure that required vehicles are in reasonable condition so that the company will be able to distribute their products or render service effectively at a minimal cost. The Fleet Co-ordinator works closely with all internal and remote staff members who require company transportation.

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma in Logistics, preferred or Equivalent experience

A minimum of 3 years working experience in a similar role (in a fleet management company, Logistics or general transportation experience 3 + years management or supervisory experience

At least 3 years’ experience in Logistics and transport administration in a busy environment

Basic knowledge of computer applications

Valid driving licence

Working knowledge of auto and mechanical works.

Duties:

To ensure that the project vehicles, in all locations, are in working condition and safe for project purposes

Ensure that a maintenance schedule is developed and adhered to by staff

Create reports detailing the maintenance concerns of the vehicles and the requirements for spare parts (if any and when required)

Provide accurate cost estimates for repairs for the attention of the Accountant and Bookkeeper

Monitor the repair costs, fuel consumption and security procedures of all fleet vehicles and motor in all project locations

Ensure that the driver/s leave and absences are addressed in the monthly work plans;

Supervise and manage the driver/s

Manage, assign and track the use of a pool of vehicles as required.

Perform any other reasonable duties commensurate with the role as may be assigned by the Bookkeeper/Internal stakeholders and Management.

Fuel Management

To manage the fuel card system of the driver/s including organising payments for fuel distribution

To document and report on fuel usage for each vehicle – including ensuring that a vehicle log system is developed and adhered to Safety and security

Ensure that Drivers have valid licences and are fit to drive, for example by arranging eye tests

Develop a monitoring system for ensuring all drivers, vehicles and return to the at the end of each working day; unless driver/s or staff are travelling long distance or have been granted special permission to utilise vehicles and not have to return them daily

Ensure that all vehicles are equipped with fire extinguishers, tow ropes, tarpaulin and essential tools and that an inventory for these is maintained;

Ensure all vehicles are equipped with First Aid Kits (ideally)

Reporting

Prepare monthly reports on repairs and maintenance and fuel consumption of each vehicle and for management decision making

Create a monthly report itemising the activities of the fleet and the condition of the vehicle fleet in the previous month

Create accident reports form for instances of damage to all company vehicles

Monitor the condition, fuel consumption and security procedures project locations

Provide reports detailing information on the status of the driver’s insurance, licences and current training (if any) and suggest recommended driving courses

Create departmental and fleet expense and capital budgets, to submit for approval to management.

Track performance versus forecast on a monthly (or other) basis.

Create/update fleet policy and procedures, to include vehicle assignment, personal use, replacement policy, accident reporting process, and other procedures

Determine what fleet processes should be outsourced, to which suppliers they should be awarded, and to act as primary contact with all suppliers.

Track supplier performance, if satisfactory or not , make recommendations to managements thereof

Manage or perform regular lease vs. purchase analysis in concert with the finance department

Report fleet expense performance regularly to management

Manage, assign, and track use of pool vehicles as required..

Identify work process improvements that will lead to increased productivity and effectiveness.

Undertake an ambassadorial role representing the business to customers, public and official bodies

Deliver product to customer satisfaction

Produce good quality, accurate monthly reports for the Client and internally

Chair site meetings in line with Company procedures

Internal staff

Finance department

External suppliers/clients

Interested candidates should their CVs to [Email Address Removed]

