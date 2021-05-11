A key client is seeking to recruit a Fleet Manager for their Johannesburg site:
The Fleet Co-ordinator will be responsible for the efficient and effective maintenance and use of company vehicles and coordinated function of drivers. The incumbent will also be responsible for the selection of appropriate vehicles, maintaining them, and making sure that they are in good shape to carry out their functions. Their job function entails making sure that required vehicles are in reasonable condition so that the company will be able to distribute their products or render service effectively at a minimal cost. The Fleet Co-ordinator works closely with all internal and remote staff members who require company transportation.
Minimum Requirements:
- National Diploma in Logistics, preferred or Equivalent experience
- A minimum of 3 years working experience in a similar role (in a fleet management company, Logistics or general transportation experience 3 + years management or supervisory experience
- At least 3 years’ experience in Logistics and transport administration in a busy environment
- Basic knowledge of computer applications
- Valid driving licence
- Working knowledge of auto and mechanical works.
- National Diploma in Logistics, preferred or Equivalent experience
- A minimum of 2-3 years working experience in a similar role (in a fleet management company, Logistics or general transportation experience 3 + years management or supervisory experience
- At least 2-3 years’ experience in Logistics and transport administration in a busy environment
- Basic knowledge of computer applications
- Working knowledge of auto and mechanical works
- Ability to interpret reports
- Excellent and effective communication and interpersonal skills
- Good analytical and coordinating abilities
- Adaptability and be able to take initiative and use own judgement
- Must be proactive and meticulous to details
- Team player
- Effective time management and also meet/adhere/beat deadlines
- Valid driving licence
- Any other relevant certification will be a plus
Duties:
- To ensure that the project vehicles, in all locations, are in working condition and safe for project purposes
- Ensure that a maintenance schedule is developed and adhered to by staff
- Create reports detailing the maintenance concerns of the vehicles and the requirements for spare parts (if any and when required)
- Provide accurate cost estimates for repairs for the attention of the Accountant and Bookkeeper
- Monitor the repair costs, fuel consumption and security procedures of all fleet vehicles and motor in all project locations
- Ensure that the driver/s leave and absences are addressed in the monthly work plans;
- Supervise and manage the driver/s
- Manage, assign and track the use of a pool of vehicles as required.
- Perform any other reasonable duties commensurate with the role as may be assigned by the Bookkeeper/Internal stakeholders and Management.
- Fuel Management
- To manage the fuel card system of the driver/s including organising payments for fuel distribution
- To document and report on fuel usage for each vehicle – including ensuring that a vehicle log system is developed and adhered to Safety and security
- Ensure that Drivers have valid licences and are fit to drive, for example by arranging eye tests
- Develop a monitoring system for ensuring all drivers, vehicles and return to the at the end of each working day; unless driver/s or staff are travelling long distance or have been granted special permission to utilise vehicles and not have to return them daily
- Ensure that all vehicles are equipped with fire extinguishers, tow ropes, tarpaulin and essential tools and that an inventory for these is maintained;
- Ensure all vehicles are equipped with First Aid Kits (ideally)
- Reporting
- Prepare monthly reports on repairs and maintenance and fuel consumption of each vehicle and for management decision making
- Create a monthly report itemising the activities of the fleet and the condition of the vehicle fleet in the previous month
- Create accident reports form for instances of damage to all company vehicles
- Monitor the condition, fuel consumption and security procedures project locations
- Provide reports detailing information on the status of the driver’s insurance, licences and current training (if any) and suggest recommended driving courses
- Create departmental and fleet expense and capital budgets, to submit for approval to management.
- Track performance versus forecast on a monthly (or other) basis.
- Create/update fleet policy and procedures, to include vehicle assignment, personal use, replacement policy, accident reporting process, and other procedures
- Determine what fleet processes should be outsourced, to which suppliers they should be awarded, and to act as primary contact with all suppliers.
- Track supplier performance, if satisfactory or not , make recommendations to managements thereof
- Manage or perform regular lease vs. purchase analysis in concert with the finance department
- Report fleet expense performance regularly to management
- Manage, assign, and track use of pool vehicles as required..
- Identify work process improvements that will lead to increased productivity and effectiveness.
- Undertake an ambassadorial role representing the business to customers, public and official bodies
- Deliver product to customer satisfaction
- Produce good quality, accurate monthly reports for the Client and internally
- Chair site meetings in line with Company procedures
- Internal staff
- Finance department
- External suppliers/clients
Interested candidates should their CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- logistics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years