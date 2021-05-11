Position: Fund Accountant – MT
Location: Sandton
Salary: R600K plus benefits and attractive bonus
Discribtion:
- Our client is a global Private Equity firm specialising in long-term investments in a number of key sectors. With headquarters in Johannesburg, they are a major player in the Private Equity space.
Role Responsibilities:
The role of the Financial Controller will report directly into the CFO
- Timely preparation of annual financial statements, ensuring compliance with statutory reporting requirements, this includes preparing audit files, liaising with auditors to resolve queries
- Manage quarter-end close , including journal entries, review of transactions for completeness and accuracy, reconciliation of significant balance sheet accounts and calculation of advisory fees.
- Assist with timely and accurate preparation and filing of monthly VAT return for the group.
- Assist CFO with the implementation of new finance systems to provide improved accuracy and quality of information captured and reported to senior management in a reduced timescale.
- Establish and maintain effective governance and financial control processes including documenting and maintaining appropriate finance policies and procedures.
- Ad hoc support during quarter-end and project related work.
Candidate requirements:
- Newly or recently qualified accountant (ACA/ACCA/CIMA) with relevant experience in a corporate accounting role within Financial Services, preferably in Private Equity or Investment Management sector OR looking for first move from practice with experience of working with regulated businesses.
- Possess a high level of technical accounting knowledge and skills, ideal candidate will have a good understanding of IFRS
- Strong analytical skills and high regard for attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus