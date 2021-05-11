Fund Accountant – MT

May 11, 2021

Position: Fund Accountant – MT
Location: Sandton
Salary: R600K plus benefits and attractive bonus

Discribtion:

  • Our client is a global Private Equity firm specialising in long-term investments in a number of key sectors. With headquarters in Johannesburg, they are a major player in the Private Equity space.

Role Responsibilities:
The role of the Financial Controller will report directly into the CFO

  • Timely preparation of annual financial statements, ensuring compliance with statutory reporting requirements, this includes preparing audit files, liaising with auditors to resolve queries
  • Manage quarter-end close , including journal entries, review of transactions for completeness and accuracy, reconciliation of significant balance sheet accounts and calculation of advisory fees.
  • Assist with timely and accurate preparation and filing of monthly VAT return for the group.
  • Assist CFO with the implementation of new finance systems to provide improved accuracy and quality of information captured and reported to senior management in a reduced timescale.
  • Establish and maintain effective governance and financial control processes including documenting and maintaining appropriate finance policies and procedures.
  • Ad hoc support during quarter-end and project related work.

Candidate requirements:

  • Newly or recently qualified accountant (ACA/ACCA/CIMA) with relevant experience in a corporate accounting role within Financial Services, preferably in Private Equity or Investment Management sector OR looking for first move from practice with experience of working with regulated businesses.
  • Possess a high level of technical accounting knowledge and skills, ideal candidate will have a good understanding of IFRS
  • Strong analytical skills and high regard for attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Incentive Bonus

