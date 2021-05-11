Fund Accountant – MT

Location: Sandton

Salary: R600K plus benefits and attractive bonus

Discribtion:

Our client is a global Private Equity firm specialising in long-term investments in a number of key sectors. With headquarters in Johannesburg, they are a major player in the Private Equity space.

Role Responsibilities:

The role of the Financial Controller will report directly into the CFO

Timely preparation of annual financial statements, ensuring compliance with statutory reporting requirements, this includes preparing audit files, liaising with auditors to resolve queries

Manage quarter-end close , including journal entries, review of transactions for completeness and accuracy, reconciliation of significant balance sheet accounts and calculation of advisory fees.

Assist with timely and accurate preparation and filing of monthly VAT return for the group.

Assist CFO with the implementation of new finance systems to provide improved accuracy and quality of information captured and reported to senior management in a reduced timescale.

Establish and maintain effective governance and financial control processes including documenting and maintaining appropriate finance policies and procedures.

Ad hoc support during quarter-end and project related work.

Candidate requirements:

Newly or recently qualified accountant (ACA/ACCA/CIMA) with relevant experience in a corporate accounting role within Financial Services, preferably in Private Equity or Investment Management sector OR looking for first move from practice with experience of working with regulated businesses.

Possess a high level of technical accounting knowledge and skills, ideal candidate will have a good understanding of IFRS

Strong analytical skills and high regard for attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

