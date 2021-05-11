Galix wins SonicWall Partner of the Year 2020 award

Galix has been named the 2020 SonicWall Partner of the Year for Enterprise in the sub-Saharan Africa territory.

Galix is also SonicWall’s only Platinum Partner and number one Enterprise Partner in the region.

“The Enterprise Partner of the Year award is given to partners that cover Enterprise customers across multiple market verticals including Government, Parastatal, Education, Finance and Insurance. In addition, the winner must embody SonicWall’s Boundless Cyber Security ethos of ‘Know the Unknown, Unified Visibility and Control & Disruptive Economics’,” says Ashley Lawrence, regional sales senior manager: sub-Saharan Africa at SonicWall.

“Galix utilises our full suite of technologies to protect and provide Managed Security Services to their clients and to protect their internal systems.”

Galix has a longstanding relationship with SonicWall, having worked with the security specialist for more than 20 years. Attaining Platinum Partner status has been the result of significant investment in relevant skills and training, demonstrating Galix’s commitment to ongoing engagement. SonicWall is dedicated to providing cost effective yet cutting-edge technology solutions, making them an ideal solution offering for the price sensitive African market. Their range of products and solutions fit the needs of a broad variety of businesses, and their interoperability with other technology offerings is key.

“Winning this award is acknowledgement of our commitment to our vendor partners, and this is particularly relevant given the turbulence of 2020. Producing outstanding results demonstrates the strength of our relationships with our vendor partners, which for us is key in delivering excellent customer service and end-to-end support,” says Simeon Tassev, MD and PCI QSA at Galix.

“It is important to always put the customer first, rather than selling the solutions of a particular vendor. Our client-centric approach has stood us in good stead over the years, ensuring we continue to build relationships with our vendor partners, so that we can find the right mix of technology solutions to meet their needs. SonicWall has always understood and supported this approach, and we are pleased to have our success verified by being recognised as Enterprise Partner of the Year,” Tassev concludes.