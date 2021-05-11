Head of IT Operations in Insurance at SA Taxi Development Finance

Provide departmental leadership as well as develop and maintain the Insurance Change Department’s strategic roadmap by ensuring that system technology capabilities continually support the business’s goals and objectives.

Work closely with the Chief Technology Officer and other key business stakeholders to implement effective technology solutions for all aspects of the business.

Ensure the successful delivery of strategic Programmes across the Insurance business in order to transform and modernise SA Taxi.

Accountabilities:

Establishes Programme governance structures, methodology, forums, reporting and a communication strategy.

Ensures all regulatory requirements are met within the ambit of the Programme and its projects.

Create and implement IT policies and procedures that enable strong security and risk-management capabilities.

Tracks and manages how the Programme and its projects perform against cost, time, scope and quality.

Explore new technologies and software that will enhance business operations and help the business achieve its goals.

Ensures that effective relationships and communication with internal and external stakeholders are well managed and maintained for successful delivery.

Develop Change policies and procedures to ensure that the department operates effectively and reliably.

Ensures risks and issues are actively managed and mitigated and/or resolved.

Play a strategic role in the Change Department by co-ordinating the selection, implementation, and upgrade of the business’s software/applications and services.

Ensures industry best practise is used throughout the various Programme disciplines such as project management, business analysis, process engineering and testing.

Ensures accurate and thorough documentation is generated, signed off and stored.

Closely aligns the Programme objectives and critical path with other initiatives in SA Taxi.

Ensures appropriate accountability across the programme.

Work closely with Application Support on service level agreements (SLAs) for all relevant systems and service providers.

Establish and maintain operational and capital budgets for all relevant systems in the Insurance division.

Build a collaborative culture within the Change Department and with business managers in various departments within the division.

Skills / Experience Required:

Bachelor’s degree or NQF equivalent preferable.

Demonstrate experience in managing multiple, multifaceted projects with large teams and big budgets.

Minimum of 10 years experience in Change/IT teams.

Extensive experience in managing executive stakeholders, 3rd Party vendors/partners and internal, diverse teams and departments.

5-10 years’ experience in Financial Services / Insurance / Banking.

Advanced level competency with Microsoft Office suite.

Solid IT and technology background with proven experience in different roles.

Competencies Required:

Proven leadership and influencing abilities.

Drive organisational change.

Analytical.

Adaptable.

Resilient.

Innovative and creative.

Strategic thinker.

Commercial awareness.

Results oriented.

Team player.

Desired Skills:

Head of IT

Insurance Division

Financial Services / Banking Sector

IT policies and procedures

Change Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

