Head of Scoring

May 11, 2021

As the Head of Scoring, you will be responsible for scorecard and model development, building and manipulation.

The ideal candidate will have:

  • BSC Honours / Masters Degree with good academic results
  • 5 years model building/scorecard building experience
  • Machine learning knowledge and experience
  • Ability to use SAS, Python and R
  • A “no task is too small” attitude

This is a great opportunity to grow your analytical career in a fast-paced, high-performance environment. For more information on the role apply now or send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed].

