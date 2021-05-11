As the Head of Scoring, you will be responsible for scorecard and model development, building and manipulation.
The ideal candidate will have:
- BSC Honours / Masters Degree with good academic results
- 5 years model building/scorecard building experience
- Machine learning knowledge and experience
- Ability to use SAS, Python and R
- A “no task is too small” attitude
This is a great opportunity to grow your analytical career in a fast-paced, high-performance environment. For more information on the role apply now or send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed].