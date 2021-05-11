Head of Scoring

As the Head of Scoring, you will be responsible for scorecard and model development, building and manipulation.

The ideal candidate will have:

BSC Honours / Masters Degree with good academic results

5 years model building/scorecard building experience

Machine learning knowledge and experience

Ability to use SAS, Python and R

A “no task is too small” attitude

This is a great opportunity to grow your analytical career in a fast-paced, high-performance environment. For more information on the role apply now or send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed] .

