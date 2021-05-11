Human Resource Officer at Red Ember Recruitment

Our client based in Johannesburg North is looking for an HR Officer.
The successful candidate should possess
- Knowledgeable in all HR practices, policies, and procedures
- Understanding of all HR administration functions
- Knowledgeable in Recruitment criteria and processors
- Knowledgeable in learning and development criteria to ensure life-long learning
- Knowledge of Work Skills Plan (WSP) and Annual Training Reporting (ATR)
- Ability to start up new projects and ensure follow through up to the point of completion.
- Organised, trustworthy and the ability to work under pressure
- Excellent at managing own time, tasks and workload according to priority.
- Ability to organise and lead a team
- Strong administration skills
- Understanding of Industrial Relations
Requirements
- Grade 12, Computer literacy (All Microsoft packages Intermediate / Advanced Level)
- HR Diploma will be preferred
- 1 to 5 years experience within an HR environment
- Ability to travel nationally, own transport, Confident personality with excellent presentation and people skills, Strong English writing skills and be well spoken
About The Employer:
Linky Mathibe