Human Resource Officer at Red Ember Recruitment

Our client based in Johannesburg North is looking for an HR Officer.

The successful candidate should possess

Knowledgeable in all HR practices, policies, and procedures

Understanding of all HR administration functions

Knowledgeable in Recruitment criteria and processors

Knowledgeable in learning and development criteria to ensure life-long learning

Knowledge of Work Skills Plan (WSP) and Annual Training Reporting (ATR)

Ability to start up new projects and ensure follow through up to the point of completion.

Organised, trustworthy and the ability to work under pressure

Excellent at managing own time, tasks and workload according to priority.

Ability to organise and lead a team

Strong administration skills

Understanding of Industrial Relations

Requirements

Grade 12, Computer literacy (All Microsoft packages Intermediate / Advanced Level)

HR Diploma will be preferred

1 to 5 years experience within an HR environment

Ability to travel nationally, own transport, Confident personality with excellent presentation and people skills, Strong English writing skills and be well spoken

About The Employer:

Linky Mathibe

