Human Resource Officer at Red Ember Recruitment

May 11, 2021

Our client based in Johannesburg North is looking for an HR Officer.

The successful candidate should possess

  • Knowledgeable in all HR practices, policies, and procedures
  • Understanding of all HR administration functions
  • Knowledgeable in Recruitment criteria and processors
  • Knowledgeable in learning and development criteria to ensure life-long learning
  • Knowledge of Work Skills Plan (WSP) and Annual Training Reporting (ATR)
  • Ability to start up new projects and ensure follow through up to the point of completion.
  • Organised, trustworthy and the ability to work under pressure
  • Excellent at managing own time, tasks and workload according to priority.
  • Ability to organise and lead a team
  • Strong administration skills
  • Understanding of Industrial Relations

Requirements

  • Grade 12, Computer literacy (All Microsoft packages Intermediate / Advanced Level)
  • HR Diploma will be preferred
  • 1 to 5 years experience within an HR environment
  • Ability to travel nationally, own transport, Confident personality with excellent presentation and people skills, Strong English writing skills and be well spoken

About The Employer:

Linky Mathibe

