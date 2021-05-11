Human Resources Development Manager at Headhunters

Our prominent client in the FMCG industry is currently looking to employ an experienced Human Resources Development Manager. A minimum of 8 years experience, and a visible track record of success, in a Human Resource Development Department is essential. This position will be based in Humansdorp (Eastern Cape). Responsibilities:
- Responsible for developing the companys human capital to facilitate the achievement of present and future organisational objectives.
- Aligning learning strategies and interventions to create a competent and effective talent pool.
- Management of job descriptions, identifying skills and knowledge gaps and performance management.
- Fostering a culture of learning and development to support career pathing and succession planning.
- Ensuring that skills development regulatory compliance is achieved along with the effective utilisation of skills development grant funding opportunities.
Experience/ Qualifications:
- 8 years experience and a visible track record of success in a Human Resource Development Department preferably having served in a leadership role with the accountabilities that correlate to the above mentioned KPAs.
- The successful candidate must be able to translate strategic human capital goals into effective deliverable outcomes across all areas of the business.
- Will be an exceptional communicator, able to interact across all levels of the organisation and be a supportive team member.
- Have strong project management skills with a focus on attention to detail and meeting deadlines.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.