Human Resources Development Manager at Headhunters

Our prominent client in the FMCG industry is currently looking to employ an experienced Human Resources Development Manager. A minimum of 8 years experience, and a visible track record of success, in a Human Resource Development Department is essential. This position will be based in Humansdorp (Eastern Cape). Responsibilities:

Responsible for developing the companys human capital to facilitate the achievement of present and future organisational objectives.

Aligning learning strategies and interventions to create a competent and effective talent pool.

Management of job descriptions, identifying skills and knowledge gaps and performance management.

Fostering a culture of learning and development to support career pathing and succession planning.

Ensuring that skills development regulatory compliance is achieved along with the effective utilisation of skills development grant funding opportunities.

Experience/ Qualifications:

8 years experience and a visible track record of success in a Human Resource Development Department preferably having served in a leadership role with the accountabilities that correlate to the above mentioned KPAs.

The successful candidate must be able to translate strategic human capital goals into effective deliverable outcomes across all areas of the business.

Will be an exceptional communicator, able to interact across all levels of the organisation and be a supportive team member.

Have strong project management skills with a focus on attention to detail and meeting deadlines.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

