Integration Specialist

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Integration Specialist – PAAS (Platform as a Service)Configuration Engineer to join them on an independent contract basis

Tasks

Assist with management, implementation and configuration of application deployments to multiple target environments

Manage and maintain application platforms to ensure stability and continued high performance of said platforms and applications deployed thereon

Assist in implementing, managing and configuration of environment, platform, and application monitoring.

Assisting in the constant investigation and configuration of the monitoring solution products to obtain best value for Business.

Continual investigation into best practices, methodologies and tooling for deployment, DevOps, monitoring, release and configuration management and all other relevant disciplines. Documentation of the aforementioned investigation is compulsory

Assist Change, Incident, Project, and Release Management resources with reporting and provide consultation around runtime and deployment operations

Build, manage, and maintain application platforms and ensure that best practices and governance is adhered to in current and future environments.

Ensure that tooling and platform obsolesce is avoided and managed in the form of roadmaps and upgrades

Support of the currently employed toolsets and process

Facilitate the automation of deployment workflows and processes, as well as platform/infrastructure provision and maintenance

Qualifications and experience

= NQF6 or Undergraduate Degree in Information Technology / CompSci / Information Systems

2-5 years in the field of Information Technology

1-5 years runtime operations support in some form

Must have exposure with scripting

1-5 years as a basic Linux user

Linux advance will be advisable

Sysadmin with experience in Linux

Preferably an RHCE or LPI or similar qualification (even if not current)

Understanding of networks

Understanding of devsecops

Some programming knowledge

Preferably python

Aptitude for troubleshooting

Love for automation

Good defensive cybersecurity understanding

Understanding and practical exposure to the generally accepted CI/CD principles and makeup of the pipeline.

Understanding of relationships and integration between host, operating system, platform, and application layers. Knowledge of integration between application touchpoints such as directory services (i.e. LDAP), databases, load balancers and reverse-proxies are also beneficial

Competencies

Team orientation

Continuous learning / Self improvement

Building and maintaining open relationships and communication lines

Persistence/ Follow through

Conflict management

Written communication skills

Confidence

Conceptual thinking

Pragmatic

Decision quality

Influencing

Helping others

