Integration Specialist

May 11, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Integration Specialist – PAAS (Platform as a Service)Configuration Engineer to join them on an independent contract basis

Tasks

  • Assist with management, implementation and configuration of application deployments to multiple target environments
  • Manage and maintain application platforms to ensure stability and continued high performance of said platforms and applications deployed thereon
  • Assist in implementing, managing and configuration of environment, platform, and application monitoring.
  • Assisting in the constant investigation and configuration of the monitoring solution products to obtain best value for Business.
  • Continual investigation into best practices, methodologies and tooling for deployment, DevOps, monitoring, release and configuration management and all other relevant disciplines. Documentation of the aforementioned investigation is compulsory
  • Assist Change, Incident, Project, and Release Management resources with reporting and provide consultation around runtime and deployment operations
  • Build, manage, and maintain application platforms and ensure that best practices and governance is adhered to in current and future environments.
  • Ensure that tooling and platform obsolesce is avoided and managed in the form of roadmaps and upgrades
  • Support of the currently employed toolsets and process
  • Facilitate the automation of deployment workflows and processes, as well as platform/infrastructure provision and maintenance

Qualifications and experience

  • = NQF6 or Undergraduate Degree in Information Technology / CompSci / Information Systems

  • 2-5 years in the field of Information Technology
  • 1-5 years runtime operations support in some form
  • Must have exposure with scripting
  • 1-5 years as a basic Linux user
  • Linux advance will be advisable
  • Sysadmin with experience in Linux
  • Preferably an RHCE or LPI or similar qualification (even if not current)
  • Understanding of networks
  • Understanding of devsecops
  • Some programming knowledge
  • Preferably python
  • Aptitude for troubleshooting
  • Love for automation
  • Good defensive cybersecurity understanding
  • Understanding and practical exposure to the generally accepted CI/CD principles and makeup of the pipeline.
  • Understanding of relationships and integration between host, operating system, platform, and application layers. Knowledge of integration between application touchpoints such as directory services (i.e. LDAP), databases, load balancers and reverse-proxies are also beneficial

Competencies

  • Team orientation
  • Continuous learning / Self improvement
  • Building and maintaining open relationships and communication lines
  • Persistence/ Follow through
  • Conflict management
  • Written communication skills
  • Confidence
  • Conceptual thinking
  • Pragmatic
  • Decision quality
  • Influencing
  • Helping others

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • scripting
  • Linux
  • integration
  • cloud
  • PTC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position