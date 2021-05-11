My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Integration Specialist – PAAS (Platform as a Service)Configuration Engineer to join them on an independent contract basis
Tasks
- Assist with management, implementation and configuration of application deployments to multiple target environments
- Manage and maintain application platforms to ensure stability and continued high performance of said platforms and applications deployed thereon
- Assist in implementing, managing and configuration of environment, platform, and application monitoring.
- Assisting in the constant investigation and configuration of the monitoring solution products to obtain best value for Business.
- Continual investigation into best practices, methodologies and tooling for deployment, DevOps, monitoring, release and configuration management and all other relevant disciplines. Documentation of the aforementioned investigation is compulsory
- Assist Change, Incident, Project, and Release Management resources with reporting and provide consultation around runtime and deployment operations
- Build, manage, and maintain application platforms and ensure that best practices and governance is adhered to in current and future environments.
- Ensure that tooling and platform obsolesce is avoided and managed in the form of roadmaps and upgrades
- Support of the currently employed toolsets and process
- Facilitate the automation of deployment workflows and processes, as well as platform/infrastructure provision and maintenance
Qualifications and experience
= NQF6 or Undergraduate Degree in Information Technology / CompSci / Information Systems
- 2-5 years in the field of Information Technology
- 1-5 years runtime operations support in some form
- Must have exposure with scripting
- 1-5 years as a basic Linux user
- Linux advance will be advisable
- Sysadmin with experience in Linux
- Preferably an RHCE or LPI or similar qualification (even if not current)
- Understanding of networks
- Understanding of devsecops
- Some programming knowledge
- Preferably python
- Aptitude for troubleshooting
- Love for automation
- Good defensive cybersecurity understanding
- Understanding and practical exposure to the generally accepted CI/CD principles and makeup of the pipeline.
- Understanding of relationships and integration between host, operating system, platform, and application layers. Knowledge of integration between application touchpoints such as directory services (i.e. LDAP), databases, load balancers and reverse-proxies are also beneficial
Competencies
- Team orientation
- Continuous learning / Self improvement
- Building and maintaining open relationships and communication lines
- Persistence/ Follow through
- Conflict management
- Written communication skills
- Confidence
- Conceptual thinking
- Pragmatic
- Decision quality
- Influencing
- Helping others
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- scripting
- Linux
- integration
- cloud
- PTC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate